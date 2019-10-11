Log in
Mediaset : Simon Fiduciaria S.p.A. issues a writ against Mediaset S.p.A.

10/11/2019 | 10:56am EDT

SIMON FIDUCIARIA S.P.A. ISSUES A WRIT AGAINST MEDIASET S.P.A.

Mediaset has announced that it has received a writ from Simon Fiduciaria S.p.A. ('SimonFid') requesting, among other things, that the Court of Milan:

1. as a cautionary measure, to suspend, after fixing the date for the hearing and the appearance of the parties pursuant to Art. 669 sexies of the Civil Code Procedures, the implementation of the resolution made by Mediaset's Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on 4 September 2019;
2. as a preliminary measure, to combine the present procedure with that initiated by Vivendi in the writ issued on 1 October 2019 opposing the resolution made by the Mediaset's Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on 4 September 2019;
3. and principally,
(i) to annul the resolution made by Mediaset's Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on 4 September 2019;
(ii) to annul and, in any case, declare ineffective the resolutions made by the corporate bodies of Mediaset for the implementation of the resolution made by Mediaset's Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on 4 September 2019.

The aforementioned hearing has been fixed for 10 January 2020.

Disclaimer

Mediaset S.p.A. published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 14:55:04 UTC
