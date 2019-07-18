MEDIASET: SIMON FIDUCIARIA S.P.A. ISSUES WRIT AGAINST MEDIASET S.P.A.

Mediaset has announced that it has received from Simon Fiduciaria S.p.A. () a writ requesting the Court of Milan, among other things:

- in the first instance, to combine the writ with that issues by Vivendi SA on 2 July 2019 against the resolution approved by the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Mediaset held on 18 April 2019 with specific regard to point D. 4 ('D. Amendment of Article 7 of the Articles of Association regarding the voting premium pursuant to Article 127-quinquies of Legislative Decree N. 58 of 24 February 1998) of the Agenda.

- and principally;

(i) to annul the resolution approved by the Annual General Meeting of Mediaset held on 18 April 2019 with specific regard to point C.3 ('C. Authorisation to the Board of Directors to use Treasury Stock for the servicing of Stock Option Plans and any other forms of stock-based medium or long-term incentive schemes or loyalty programmes; relevant deliberations') of the Agenda and subsequent resolutions taken by any of the corporate bodies of Mediaset;

(ii) to annul the resolution approved by the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Mediaset held on 18 April 2019 with specific regard to point D. 4 of the Agenda ('Amendment of Article 7 of the Articles of Association regarding the voting premium pursuant to Article 127-quinquies of Legislative Decree N. 58 of 24 February 1998) and the consequent resolutions taken by the corporate bodies of Mediaset, including the approval of the regulation for the increased vote;

- secondarily,

(a) in the event that request (i) above is not accepted, to ascertain and declare that the resolution approved by the Annual General Meeting of Mediaset held on 18 April 2019 with specific regard to point C.3 does not produce the effects referred to in article 44 bis, paragraph 2, of Consob Regulation n. 11971/1999

(b) and in the event of failure to accept the above requests (ii), to ascertain and declare that, pursuant to Art. 127 - quinques of Legislative Decree n. 58/1998, SimonFid has the right to be registered in the list in relation to the shares registered in its name of Mediaset S.p.A., with effect from the date of notification of the summons and, in any case, within the deadline established by the regulation approved by the Board of Directors of Mediaset S.p.A. on 14 May 2019.

The summons is issued for a hearing to be held on 26 November 2019.