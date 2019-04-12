Log in
Mediaset : Sky to return pay-tv assets to Mediaset after antitrust probe

04/12/2019
File photo of a Sky van driven in London

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's biggest commercial broadcaster Mediaset agreed on Friday to cancel the sale of pay-tv assets to Sky's Italian unit following a probe from the country's antitrust regulator that said the deal could affect competition.

Mediaset announced in November it was selling its digital terrestrial pay-tv platform, known as R2, to Sky as part of a broader content agreement between the two broadcasters. A source close to the deal said Sky paid 23 million euros (£20 million).

But the deal was subject to unconditional approval from Italy's competition watchdog, which last month said it was looking into the accord as it could affect competition in the domestic pay-TV market, where Sky is already the dominant player.

The companies said in a joint statement they considered it unlikely the watchdog would approve the deal without setting conditions and therefore the platform would return to Mediaset.

As part of Thursday's agreement, Sky will still use the platform for some of its pay-tv subscription offers, including broadcasting Serie A football matches, under a two-year contract.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Financials (€)
Sales 2019 3 080 M
EBIT 2019 469 M
Net income 2019 253 M
Debt 2019 788 M
Yield 2019 4,51%
P/E ratio 2019 11,82
P/E ratio 2020 10,68
EV / Sales 2019 1,30x
EV / Sales 2020 1,25x
Capitalization 3 227 M
Chart MEDIASET
Duration : Period :
Mediaset Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIASET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 2,80 €
Spread / Average Target 2,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pier Silvio Berlusconi Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fedele Confalonieri Chairman
Marco Giordani Chief Financial Officer & Director
Giuliano Adreani Director
Marina Berlusconi Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDIASET-0.44%3 642
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)6.34%209 603
COMCAST CORPORATION20.53%185 746
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP8.04%22 977
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE23.65%22 977
CBS CORPORATION17.93%19 230
