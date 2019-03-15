Mediaset SpA: Notice of convocation of the General Shareholders' Meeting 2019, Extract and Reports of the Board of Directors illustrating items on the agenda of the General Meeting

MEDIASET S.P.A.: Notice of convocation of the General Shareholders' Meeting 2019, Extract and Reports of the Board of Directors illustrating items on the agenda of the General Meeting

Mediaset S.p.A. would like to inform you that the extract of the notice of convocation of the General Shareholders' Meeting 2019 of the Company was published today in the Italian daily newspaper 'Il Sole24 Ore'.

The full text of the notice of convocation was published on the Company's website www.mediaset.it section Corporate Governance and is available on the website of authorised storage device www.emarketstorage.com

Today, the Reports of the Board of Directors illustrating items on the agenda of the General Meeting have also been made available to the public at the Registered office, on the Company's website, www.mediaset.it section Corporate Governance and on the website of authorised storage device www.emarketstorage.com