MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Mediaset

MEDIASET

(MS)
11/12 12:58:01 pm
2.766 EUR   +1.99%
12:30pMEDIASET : nine-month net profit jumps as lower costs offset fall in ad sales
09:33aWall Street in full speed
06:43aMediaset could increase stake in ProSieben further
Mediaset : nine-month net profit jumps as lower costs offset fall in ad sales

11/12/2019 | 12:30pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The Mediaset tower is seen at the headquarter in Cologno Monzese, near Milan

Mediaset reported a four-fold jump in net profit in the nine months to end-September to 101.5 million euros, as lower costs offset a fall in advertising revenues due to a shortage of high-profile sports events.

The Milan-based company, controlled by the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, reported a 64.7% increase in operating profit (EBIT) to 188.6 million euros from the same period a year ago.

Despite poor market visibility, "the underlying trend will make it possible to improve on the positive results recorded at the end of the first nine months of 2019," Mediaset said in a statement.

Domestic advertising revenues fell to 1.332 million euros from 1.458 million euros in the same period last year.

The group's total operating costs fell by 21% 1.842 million euros.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; editing by James Mackenzie)
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 3 011 M
EBIT 2019 425 M
Net income 2019 241 M
Debt 2019 997 M
Yield 2019 4,07%
P/E ratio 2019 13,5x
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,36x
EV / Sales2020 1,29x
Capitalization 3 098 M
