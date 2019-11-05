Mediaset : ready to change pan-Europe TV governance to appease Vivendi

Italy's biggest commercial broadcaster is seeking to merge its domestic and Spanish businesses into a Dutch entity called MediaforEurope to pursue pan-European tie-ups.

But Vivendi, the second largest shareholder in the group controlled by the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, has challenged the plan.

A Milan court was expected to rule as early as this week on a request from Vivendi to freeze the corporate overhaul.

In a statement on Tuesday Mediaset said the court had extended the deadline to Nov. 22 to give the two sides time to try and reach an agreement.

