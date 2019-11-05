Log in
MEDIASET

(MS)   IT0001063210

MEDIASET

(MS)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mediaset : ready to change pan-Europe TV governance to appease Vivendi

0
11/05/2019 | 06:57am EST
FILE PHOTO: A logo is seen over the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate Vivendi's headquarters in Paris

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster Mediaset is ready to modify the governance of its pan-Europe TV reorganisation in order to reach a compromise with hostile shareholder Vivendi VIV.PA>, a source said on Tuesday.

Italy's biggest commercial broadcaster is seeking to merge its domestic and Spanish businesses into a Dutch entity called MediaforEurope to pursue pan-European tie-ups.

But Vivendi, the second largest shareholder in the group controlled by the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, has challenged the plan.

A Milan court was expected to rule as early as this week on a request from Vivendi to freeze the corporate overhaul.

In a statement on Tuesday Mediaset said the court had extended the deadline to Nov. 22 to give the two sides time to try and reach an agreement.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Stephen Jewkes)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MEDIASET 0.81% 2.744 End-of-day quote.0.00%
VIVENDI -0.36% 24.92 Real-time Quote.17.53%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 3 011 M
EBIT 2019 425 M
Net income 2019 241 M
Debt 2019 973 M
Yield 2019 4,04%
P/E ratio 2019 13,6x
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,36x
EV / Sales2020 1,29x
Capitalization 3 120 M
Chart MEDIASET
Duration : Period :
Mediaset Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIASET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 2,96  €
Last Close Price 2,74  €
Spread / Highest target 144%
Spread / Average Target 7,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pier Silvio Berlusconi Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fedele Confalonieri Chairman
Simone Sole Head-Finance & Administration
Marco Giordani Chief Financial Officer & Director
Marina Berlusconi Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDIASET0.00%3 477
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)21.22%239 439
COMCAST CORPORATION28.90%199 667
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP24.18%14 528
FORMULA ONE GROUP34.01%9 453
RTL GROUP1.58%8 120
