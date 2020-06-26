Mediaset : to Let Vivendi Vote at Shareholder Meeting But Bars Simon Fiduciaria

By Pietro Lombardi



Mediaset SpA said Friday that it will let shareholder Vivendi SA vote at its shareholder meeting, while trustee Simon Fiduciaria, which holds the bulk of the French company's stake in Mediaset, will be prevented from voting.

The French media conglomerate will be allowed to take part in Friday's meeting and vote in relation to the 9.6% stake in Mediaset that it directly holds, the Italian broadcaster said.

However, trustee Simon Fiduciaria won't be allowed to vote in relation to the 19.2% stake in Mediaset it holds on behalf of Vivendi.

Overall, Vivendi holds a 28.8% stake in Mediaset.

