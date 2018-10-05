Log in
POSITIVE CONCLUSION TO THE PUBLIC OFFERING ON EI TOWERS: A NEW PHASE BEGINS NOW

10/05/2018 | 08:38pm CEST

POSITIVE CONCLUSION TO THE PUBLIC OFFERING ON EI TOWERS:
A NEW PHASE BEGINS NOW

Mediaset has expressed satisfaction for the success of the public offering for EiTowers which was successfully concluded today.

The company was founded by Mediaset in 2012 and, thanks to the vision of the management and the valuable work done by the company's staff and collaborators, has grown over the years to become Italy's leading operator.
The creation of significant value led to a public offering, made with the support of almost all of the shareholders, that was concluded today and which has, as in the case of Mediaset, resulted in considerable capital gains.

For EiTowers a new phase in its history begins, with the national and international development that is involving the entire transmission towers sector.
In order to face this process as a leading protagonist, Mediaset will continue to have a role as a major shareholder of EiTowers, as well as being its main client, while the strategic management of the company will be overseen by Italy's leading infrastructure fund, F2i Sgr.

The expert guidance of F2i will be able to call on Mediaset's extensive television know how which, with a sharp focus on its core business of free-to-air television, aims to ensure an increasingly modern and efficient distribution of all of its content.

Cologno Monzese, October 5, 2018

Disclaimer

Mediaset S.p.A. published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 18:37:07 UTC
