Spain: Vivendi has brought a Court proceeding against the General Meeting of Mediaset España. Italy: on the way the appeal process brought by Dailymotion

09/23/2019 | 02:27pm EDT
Mediaset informs that, regarding the corporate resolutions adopted by the extraordinary general meeting of MEDIASET ESPAÑA COMUNICACIÓN, S.A. held on 4 September 2019, in relation to the cross-border merger of this company with Mediaset S.p.A and Mediaset Investment N.V., Vivendi has brought a court proceeding in Spain challenging the above corporate resolutions, which first hearing will take place on 2 October 2019.

Moreover, Vivendi has brought, in parallel, a court proceeding in The Netherlands asking the Judge, inter alia, to prohibit Mediaset Investment N.V. to introduce in its articles of association the provisions of Articles 13 (Certain Provisions concerning Special Voting Shares), 42 (Shareholders Obligations) , and/or 43 (Mandatory bid requirement) of the articles of association provided for by the merger plan. The hearing has been scheduled for October 16, 2019.

At the same time, Mediaset Spa informs that the initial hearing in the appeal brought by Dailymotion, the Vivendi owned company that is disputing the sentence issued by the Court of Rome on 15 July 2019, will take place on 8 October.
The aforementioned sentence ordered Dailymotion to pay the sum of EUR 5.5 million for the illegal use of 995 pieces of RTI video content protected by copyright.
The sentence concluded the first degree of the first of seven different suits, the results of which are expected soon and which, given the damages recognised in the first sentence, could result in the award of total damages of more than EUR 200 million.

Disclaimer

Mediaset S.p.A. published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 18:26:01 UTC
