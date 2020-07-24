PRESS RELEASE

THE INCORPORATION OF MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE:

THE AMSTERDAM COURT WILL PRONOUNCE ON 1 SEPTEMBER

At the end of today's hearing in the Appeal Proceeding brought by Vivendi against the first-level sentence in favour of Mediaset, the Amsterdam Court announced that it will pronounce its decision on 1 September, and that Mediaset will have to wait until this date to conclude its MFE- MEDIAFOREUROPE operation.

Despite this ulterior delay, the result of actions by a prejudicially hostile partner that are damaging to all of the other shareholders, as well as the employees, of the companies involved, Mediaset is confident that it can complete the incorporation of MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE in the time frame and on the terms foreseen.

