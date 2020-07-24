PRESS RELEASE
THE INCORPORATION OF MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE:
THE AMSTERDAM COURT WILL PRONOUNCE ON 1 SEPTEMBER
At the end of today's hearing in the Appeal Proceeding brought by Vivendi against the first-level sentence in favour of Mediaset, the Amsterdam Court announced that it will pronounce its decision on 1 September, and that Mediaset will have to wait until this date to conclude its MFE- MEDIAFOREUROPE operation.
Despite this ulterior delay, the result of actions by a prejudicially hostile partner that are damaging to all of the other shareholders, as well as the employees, of the companies involved, Mediaset is confident that it can complete the incorporation of MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE in the time frame and on the terms foreseen.
Cologno Monzese, 24 July 2020
Department of Corporate Communications and Image
Tel. +39 0225149301
Fax +39 0225149271
e-mail: direzionecomunicazione@mediaset.it www.mediaset.it/corporate/
Investor Relations Department
Tel. +39 0225147008
Fax +39 0225148535
e-mail: investor.relations@mediaset.it http://www.mediaset.it/investor
Disclaimer
Mediaset S.p.A. published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 16:55:01 UTC