The incorporation of MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE: the Amsterdam Court will pronounce on 1 September

07/24/2020 | 12:56pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

THE INCORPORATION OF MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE:

THE AMSTERDAM COURT WILL PRONOUNCE ON 1 SEPTEMBER

At the end of today's hearing in the Appeal Proceeding brought by Vivendi against the first-level sentence in favour of Mediaset, the Amsterdam Court announced that it will pronounce its decision on 1 September, and that Mediaset will have to wait until this date to conclude its MFE- MEDIAFOREUROPE operation.

Despite this ulterior delay, the result of actions by a prejudicially hostile partner that are damaging to all of the other shareholders, as well as the employees, of the companies involved, Mediaset is confident that it can complete the incorporation of MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE in the time frame and on the terms foreseen.

Cologno Monzese, 24 July 2020

Department of Corporate Communications and Image

Tel. +39 0225149301

Fax +39 0225149271

e-mail: direzionecomunicazione@mediaset.it www.mediaset.it/corporate/

Investor Relations Department

Tel. +39 0225147008

Fax +39 0225148535

e-mail: investor.relations@mediaset.it http://www.mediaset.it/investor

Disclaimer

Mediaset S.p.A. published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 16:55:01 UTC
