Mediaset Espana Comunicacion : España doubles its EBIT and triples its net profit in July and August versus the same period in 2018

Madrid, 25 September 2019

Mediaset España doubles its EBIT and triples its net profit in July and August versus the same period in 2018

In this period, the company continued the positive trend registered in the first half of the year thanks to its cost discipline and the diversification of its business beyond advertising

Mediaset España has posted buoyant results for July and August, consolidating the upward trend registered during the first six months of the year. The containment of costs, coupled with its strategy to strengthen revenue generation beyond conventional advertising through its TV platforms, have enabled the company to comfortably double its EBIT and triple its net profit in the two-monthperiod of July and August versus the same period last year.

This growth was fuelled by the unparalleled cost flexibility thanks to its in-house production model, obtaining savings of almost €20 million in a period marked by the lack of key sporting events such as the World Cup held in Russia last summer. Despite this constraint, Mediaset España has held on to its solid leadership position in linear and digital viewer ratings among Spanish TV channels.

These figures were also underpinned by the group's strategy to generate higher revenues from sources beyond conventional TV advertising. This was especially the case during these months through the sale of rights to third parties, as well as co-production agreements and partnerships through a range of formulas with new clients via Mediterráneo Mediaset España Group.

The increase in margins and profit cements Mediaset España's confidence in the new opportunities that stem from the model included in its business plan.

Mediaset España has posted net profit of €127.4 million to June, up 1.7% versus the same period last year. In the first half of the year, Mediaset España increased its EBITDA by 2.4% to €163 million, with a margin on total net revenues of 33.8%, and its EBIT by 1.2% to €154.2 million, representing a margin on total net revenues of 32%.