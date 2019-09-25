Log in
MEDIASET ESPANA COMUNICACION

(TL5)
Mediaset Espana Comunicacion : España doubles its EBIT and triples its net profit in July and August versus the same period in 2018

09/25/2019

Madrid, 25 September 2019

Mediaset España doubles its EBIT and triples its net profit in July and August versus the same period in 2018

In this period, the company continued the positive trend registered in the first half of the year thanks to its cost discipline and the diversification of its business beyond advertising

Mediaset España has posted buoyant results for July and August, consolidating the upward trend registered during the first six months of the year. The containment of costs, coupled with its strategy to strengthen revenue generation beyond conventional advertising through its TV platforms, have enabled the company to comfortably double its EBIT and triple its net profit in the two-monthperiod of July and August versus the same period last year.

This growth was fuelled by the unparalleled cost flexibility thanks to its in-house production model, obtaining savings of almost €20 million in a period marked by the lack of key sporting events such as the World Cup held in Russia last summer. Despite this constraint, Mediaset España has held on to its solid leadership position in linear and digital viewer ratings among Spanish TV channels.

These figures were also underpinned by the group's strategy to generate higher revenues from sources beyond conventional TV advertising. This was especially the case during these months through the sale of rights to third parties, as well as co-production agreements and partnerships through a range of formulas with new clients via Mediterráneo Mediaset España Group.

The increase in margins and profit cements Mediaset España's confidence in the new opportunities that stem from the model included in its business plan.

Mediaset España has posted net profit of €127.4 million to June, up 1.7% versus the same period last year. In the first half of the year, Mediaset España increased its EBITDA by 2.4% to €163 million, with a margin on total net revenues of 33.8%, and its EBIT by 1.2% to €154.2 million, representing a margin on total net revenues of 32%.

Disclaimer

Mediaset España Comunicación SA published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 17:17:08 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 953 M
EBIT 2019 235 M
Net income 2019 186 M
Finance 2019 112 M
Yield 2019 7,74%
P/E ratio 2019 10,1x
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,85x
EV / Sales2020 1,82x
Capitalization 1 879 M
Chart MEDIASET ESPANA COMUNICACION
Duration : Period :
Mediaset Espana Comunicacion Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIASET ESPANA COMUNICACI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 6,44  €
Last Close Price 6,00  €
Spread / Highest target 50,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paolo Vasile Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alejandro Echevarría Busquet Chairman
Massimo Musolino Executive Director & Managing Director-Operations
Francisco Javier Uria Iglesias Director-Finance & Economics Division
Eugenio Fernández Aranda Director-Technology Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDIASET ESPANA COMUNICACION9.29%2 067
FOX CORP-34.35%19 590
DISCOVERY INC6.79%17 882
HUYA INC - ADR70.87%5 770
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC29.73%4 704
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LIMITED-41.44%3 779
