Mediaset Espana Comunicacion S A : Credit Suisse agreement for securing withdrawal rights

"MEDIASET ESPAÑA COMUNICACIÓN, S.A.", for the purposes contemplated in article 227 of the consolidated text of the Spanish Securities Market Act approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015 of 23 October and developing legislation, announces the following

RELEVANT INFORMATION

In relation with the merger of Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. ("Mediaset España" or the "Company"), Mediaset S.p.a. ("Mediaset") and Mediaset Investment N.V. (to be renamed MFE - MediaForEurope N.V. −"MFE"−) (the "Merger"), it is reported that Mediaset España has reached an agreement with Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited in order to secure satisfaction of the condition relating to the aggregate amount of withdrawals from shareholders and opposition by creditors not exceeding €180 million.

By virtue of this agreement, the shares exceeding such amount will be sold at a price featuring a discount to the market price, ensuring the successful completion of the transaction in the interest of the Company, its shareholders and stakeholders.

The withdrawal right exercise period for shareholders of the Company expired yesterday, 10 10 October 2019, and the final result is expected to become available and be published on 15 October 2019.

Madrid, 11 October 2019

Mario Rodríguez Valderas

Secretary of the Board of Directors