Mediaset Espana Comunicacion S A : Interim measures in the Vivendi claim against Mediaset España

10/11/2019 | 09:11am EDT

"MEDIASET ESPAÑA COMUNICACIÓN, S.A.", for the purposes contemplated in article 227 of the consolidated text of the Spanish Securities Market Act approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015 of 23 October and developing legislation, announces the following

RELEVANT INFORMATION

By ruling dated 10 October 2019, notified this morning, the Commercial Court No. 2 of Madrid has resolved the interim suspension of the resolutions passed by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Mediaset España, held on 4 September 2019 pending the issuance of a final judgement in the proceeding commenced following the claim filed by VIVENDI challenging such corporate resolutions.

Mediaset España deeply disagrees with this preliminary ruling, and accordingly it will immediately appeal it hoping that it will be revered by the High Court of Madrid.

The rationale supporting Mediaset España are, in the view of the Company, very solid and endorse the legal, economic and business reasonability of the corporate resolutions having been challenged.

Madrid, 11 October 2019

Mario Rodríguez Valderas

Secretary of the Board of Directors

Disclaimer

Mediaset España Comunicación SA published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 13:10:08 UTC
