Mediaset Espana Comunicacion S A : Milan Court on conciliation between Mediaset SpA and Vivendi

"MEDIASET ESPAÑA COMUNICACIÓN, S.A.", for the purposes contemplated in article 227 of the consolidated text of the Spanish Securities Market Act approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015 of 23 October and developing legislation, announces the following

RELEVANT INFORMATION

Regarding the relevant facts dated 8 October 2019 (official register number 282,377) and 7 and 22 November 2019 (official register numbers 283,432 and 283,861), attached is the announcement made by Mediaset S.p.A. on 22 November 2019 reporting the postponement, at the request of the parties, of the hearing before the Court of Milan scheduled on that day until 29 November 2019 to allow the parties to further examine the possibilities for conciliation of the issue, and extending the provisional suspension of the resolution until the date of the hearing.

Madrid, 25 November 2019

Mario Rodríguez Valderas

Secretary of the Board of Directors