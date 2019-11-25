Mediaset Espana Comunicacion S A : Milan Court on conciliation between Mediaset SpA and Vivendi

"MEDIASET ESPAÑA COMUNICACIÓN, S.A.", for the purposes contemplated in article 227 of the consolidated text of the Spanish Securities Market Act approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015 of 23 October and developing legislation, announces the following
RELEVANT INFORMATION
Regarding the relevant facts dated 8 October 2019 (official register number 282,377) and 7 and 22 November 2019 (official register numbers 283,432 and 283,861), attached is the announcement made by Mediaset S.p.A. on 22 November 2019 reporting the postponement, at the request of the parties, of the hearing before the Court of Milan scheduled on that day until 29 November 2019 to allow the parties to further examine the possibilities for conciliation of the issue, and extending the provisional suspension of the resolution until the date of the hearing.
CAUTIONARY INJUNCTION PURSUANT TO ARTT. 2378 C.C. AND 700 C.P.C
REQUESTED BY VIVENDI AND SIMON FIDUCIARIA ON 15 OCTOBER 2019: COURT POSTPONES HEARING PURSUANT TO ART. 2378, PARA. 4 OF THE CIVIL CODE
Mediaset has announced that, with regard to the procedure pursuant to artt. 2378
-
and 700 c.p.c. brought before the Court of Milan by Vivendi S.A. ("Vivendi") and Simon Fiduciaria S.p.A. ("Simon Fiduciaria") requesting the suspension of the resolution made by the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 4 September 2019 (see Press Release of 15 October 2019), the Court, at the request of the parties, has postponed the hearing to 29 November 2019 to further examine the possibilities for conciliation of the issue, and extending the provisional suspension of the resolution until the date of the hearing.
