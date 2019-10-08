Mediaset Espana Comunicacion S A : Vivendi court proceeding in Italy

"MEDIASET ESPAÑA COMUNICACIÓN, S.A.", for the purposes contemplated in article 227 of the consolidated text of the Spanish Securities Market Act approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015 of 23 October and developing legislation, announces the following

RELEVANT INFORMATION

In relation with the corporate resolutions adopted by the extraordinary general meeting of MEDIASET S.P.A. ("Mediaset"), held on 4 September 2019, relating to the cross-border merger of Mediaset with Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A., and Mediaset Investment, N.V., it is reported that Vivendi, S.A., has brought a court proceeding in Italy challenging, among others, the resolutions passed at such extraordinary general meeting, The first hearing has been scheduled for January 10, 2020.

Attached is the release published on 3 October by Mediaset announcing that it had received the claim from Vivendi, S.A.

Madrid, 8 October 2019

Mario Rodríguez Valderas

Secretary of the Board of Directors