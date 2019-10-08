Log in
Mediaset Espana Comunicacion S A : Vivendi court proceeding in Italy

10/08/2019 | 06:05am EDT

"MEDIASET ESPAÑA COMUNICACIÓN, S.A.", for the purposes contemplated in article 227 of the consolidated text of the Spanish Securities Market Act approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015 of 23 October and developing legislation, announces the following

RELEVANT INFORMATION

In relation with the corporate resolutions adopted by the extraordinary general meeting of MEDIASET S.P.A. ("Mediaset"), held on 4 September 2019, relating to the cross-border merger of Mediaset with Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A., and Mediaset Investment, N.V., it is reported that Vivendi, S.A., has brought a court proceeding in Italy challenging, among others, the resolutions passed at such extraordinary general meeting, The first hearing has been scheduled for January 10, 2020.

Attached is the release published on 3 October by Mediaset announcing that it had received the claim from Vivendi, S.A.

Madrid, 8 October 2019

Mario Rodríguez Valderas

Secretary of the Board of Directors

PRESS RELEASE

STATEMENT OF CLAIM SERVED BY VIVENDI S.A. ON MEDIASET S.P.A., FININVEST

S.P.A. AND SIMON FIDUCIARIA S.P.A.

Mediaset announces that it has received from Vivendi S.A. ("Vivendi") a statement of claim requesting, among other things, that the Court of Milan:

  1. set aside the resolution approved by Mediaset's extraordinary shareholders' meeting on 4 September 2019 and all previous, related and/or consequent documents;
  2. set aside, and in any case, find the resolutions passed by Mediaset's corporate bodies relating and implementing those indicated under point 1 above ineffective, including the resolutions by which the Board of Directors and the Chairman of the shareholders' meeting prevented Simon Fiduciaria S.p.A. from ("Simon Fiduciaria") to exercise the governance rights deriving from the shareholding equal to 19.19% of the related share capital;
  3. find and declare that Finanziaria di Investimento - Fininvest S.p.A. ("Fininvest") exercises management and coordination activities over Mediaset;
  4. find and declare that Vivendi is a lawful holder and may exercise all ownership and governance rights related to its shareholding in the share capital of Mediaset for an amount equal to 9.61% of the share capital.;
  5. order Mediaset and those who will chair its next meetings to allow the shares referred to in paragraph 4 above, and consent to Vivendi participating and exercising all governance rights related to its shareholding indicated in paragraph 4 above.;
  6. find and declare that Vivendi may exercise the ownership rights deriving from the shareholding held by Simon Fiduciaria in Mediaset to an extent equalling 19.19% of the related share capital;
  7. find and declare that Vivendi, with regard to the shares indicated in paragraph 6 above, may give voting instructions to Simon Fiduciaria in the matters and within the limits provided for in art. 4.2 of the "Special Instructions" and that the latter may exercise the related governance rights.;
  8. find and declare the unlawfulness of the conduct of Mediaset and Fininvest, without prejudice to the right to act against their respective directors, also under Article 2395 of the Italian Civil Code;.;
  9. order Mediaset and Fininvest, in accordance with Article 278 of the Italian Code of Civil Procedure, to pay compensation for the damage suffered and to be suffered by Vivendi, as well as the damage caused to the profitability and value of the shareholding in Mediaset, also through the improper exercise of management and coordination activities.

The hearing for the appearance of the parties is set for 10 January 2020.

Cologno Monzese, 3 October 2019

Department of Communications and Media Relations

Tel. +39 0225149301

Fax +39 0225149271

e-mail: direzionecomunicazione@mediaset.it http://www.gruppomediaset.it

Investor Relations Department

Tel. +39 0225147008

Fax +39 0225148535

e-mail: investor.relations@mediaset.it http://www.mediaset.it/investor

Disclaimer

Mediaset España Comunicación SA published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 10:04:05 UTC
