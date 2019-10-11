Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Mediaset Espana Comunicacion, S.A.    TL5   ES0152503035

MEDIASET ESPANA COMUNICACION, S.A.

(TL5)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mediaset Espana to Appeal Ruling Halting Merger With Italy's Mediaset

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 12:05pm EDT

By Giulia Petroni

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA said Friday it will immediately appeal a Spanish court's ruling that temporarily suspends the company's plan to merge with Italy's Mediaset, adding it disagrees with the decision.

A court in Madrid decided Thursday that the merger of the Italian and Spanish broadcasters couldn't go ahead, following a legal challenge by French media company Vivendi--which holds a stake in both companies.

Vivendi pledged legal action against the plan to create a Dutch holding company called Media for Europe NV (MFE), arguing the strategy "disregards basic shareholders' rights" and would only benefit Mediaset's majority shareholder Fininvest.

Vivendi said it is satisfied with the Spanish court's decision and that legal actions in Italy and the Netherlands will continue, a spokesman said Friday.

"The judge has acknowledged that the planned merger was imposed in an abusive manner by Mediaset and its controlling shareholder Fininvest to the detriment of all minority shareholders and that it does not respond to a reasonable business need for Mediaset Espana," he said.

Mediaset said it is confident its European project will succeed, in spite of Vivendi's opposition.

In a separate statement, Mediaset said asset trust Simon Fiduciaria SpA--which holds parts of Vivendi's shares in Mediaset--also took action to halt the merger plan.

Vivendi has been embroiled in a dispute with Mediaset, which is controlled by former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's family, since a pay-TV deal between the two companies fell apart in 2016.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MEDIASET 2.24% 2.643 End-of-day quote.-5.79%
MEDIASET ESPANA COMUNICACION, S.A. -0.91% 5.638 End-of-day quote.3.64%
VIVENDI 0.48% 24.87 Real-time Quote.16.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MEDIASET ESPANA COMUNICACI
12:05pMediaset Espana to Appeal Ruling Halting Merger With Italy's Mediaset
DJ
09:11aMEDIASET ESPANA COMUNICACION S A : Interim measures in the Vivendi claim against..
PU
04:36aMEDIASET ESPANA COMUNICACION S A : Credit Suisse agreement for securing withdraw..
PU
10/10MEDIASET ESPANA COMUNICACION S A : Spa shares acquisition of España 3rd–8t..
PU
10/08MEDIASET ESPANA COMUNICACION S A : Vivendi court proceeding in Italy
PU
09/30Mediaset debt rises as pan-European growth kicks in
RE
09/26RELEVANT FACT : Mediaset SpA shares acquisition of Mediaset España shares: 19 Se..
PU
09/25MEDIASET ESPANA COMUNICACION : España doubles its EBIT and triples its net profi..
PU
09/24Vivendi Takes Legal Action in Light of Mediaset Merger Plans -- Update
DJ
09/24MEDIASET : Vivendi Takes Legal Action in Light of Merger Plans
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 952 M
EBIT 2019 235 M
Net income 2019 187 M
Finance 2019 116 M
Yield 2019 8,00%
P/E ratio 2019 9,63x
P/E ratio 2020 9,73x
EV / Sales2019 1,75x
EV / Sales2020 1,72x
Capitalization 1 782 M
Chart MEDIASET ESPANA COMUNICACION, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mediaset Espana Comunicacion, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIASET ESPANA COMUNICACI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 6,34  €
Last Close Price 5,69  €
Spread / Highest target 58,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paolo Vasile Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alejandro Echevarría Busquet Chairman
Massimo Musolino Executive Director & Managing Director-Operations
Francisco Javier Uria Iglesias Director-Finance & Economics Division
Eugenio Fernández Aranda Director-Technology Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDIASET ESPANA COMUNICACION, S.A.3.64%1 962
FOX CORPORATION-36.58%18 916
DISCOVERY, INC.10.53%18 611
HUYA INC.39.73%4 719
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.20.43%4 395
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LIMITED-48.58%3 314
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group