Relevant Fact: Mediaset SpA shares acquisition of Mediaset España shares: 12 September to 18 September 2019

"MEDIASET ESPAÑA COMUNICACIÓN, S.A." (Mediaset España), in accordance with Article 227 of the Spanish Consolidated Text of the Securities Market Law, introduced by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015 of 23 October, states as follows:

RELEVANT INFORMATION

In accordance with the Relevant Information disclosed on 4 September 2019 (registration no. 281.454), it is hereby stated that, between 12 and 18 September 2019, Mediaset S.p.A. acquired the following shares of Mediaset España:

Date Value Transaction No of Shares Average price Intermediary 12/9/2019 TL5/MC PURCHASE 154.000 6,1648 € Banco Santander 13/9/2019 TL5/MC PURCHASE 151.000 6,1550 € Banco Santander 16/9/2019 TL5/MC PURCHASE 148.000 6,0807 Banco Santander 17/9/2019 TL5/MC PURCHASE 146.000 6,0184 Banco Santander 18/9/2019 TL5/MC PURCHASE 146.000 6,0072 Banco Santander

Please find attached the Annex with relevant information for each transaction carried out during the above mentioned period.

Madrid, 19 September 2019

