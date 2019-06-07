Relevant fact: Proposal of a new parent company 0 06/07/2019 | 02:23pm EDT Send by mail :

THIS PRESS RELEASE AND ANY INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN SHALL NOT BE PUBLISHED OR DISTRIBUTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, OR IN OR INTO ANY JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT "MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE" TAKES OFF MFE, a Dutch holding company listed in Milan and Madrid, will be the home of European television

The new scale of MFE will allow it to compete on equal footing in a sector increasingly dominated by global companies

MFE will remain tax resident in Italy

No changes in the operating companies in Italy and Spain as far as operations and tax residency. They will remain in the respective countries

Foreseen cost efficiencies and savings between 100-110 million euros by 2023, net present value of around 800 million euros

Foreseen cost efficiencies and savings between 100-110 million euros by 2023, net present value of around 800 million euros

Dividend of 100 million euros and buy-back of up to 280 million euros upon completion of the merger, up to a share price of 3.4 euro per share. Cologno Monzese - Madrid, 7 June 2019. The boards of directors of Mediaset S.p.A. (Mediaset) and Mediaset España Comunicación S.A. (Mediaset España) resolved to propose to their respective shareholders the creation of a new parent company by means of a cross-border merger (Merger) of Mediaset and Mediaset España with and into Mediaset Investment N.V. (DutchCo), a wholly-owned direct subsidiary of Mediaset incorporated in the Netherlands, to be renamed "MFE - MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V." (MFE - MEDIAFOREUROPE or MFE). Rationale for the Merger and value creation From a strategic, operational and industrial perspective, the transaction is aimed at creating a pan-European media and entertainment group, with a leading position in its local markets and greater scale to compete and potential to expand further in specific countries across Europe. Combined sustainable capital structure and strong cash flow generation profile provide MFE - MEDIAFOREUROPE with the required firepower to play a pivotal role in the context of a possible future consolidation scenario in the European video media industry. The creation of a new holding company in the Netherlands represents the perfect and neutral ground for such an ambitious project (as proven by other companies that have adopted the same structure) and constitutes an important step in the development of a fully integrated media powerhouse, which would become a leader in linear and non-linear entertainment, leveraging tech and data to compete on an equal footing in the evolving media space. On 29 May 2019, Mediaset announced the acquisition of a 9.6% stake in the German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media, corresponding to up to 9.9% of the voting rights, excluding treasury shares. Mediaset and Mediaset España have been developing a strong relationship with ProSiebenSat.1 in the European Media Alliance (EMA) in the last five years. The goal of this alliance is to develop economies of scale which are crucial for the future of European TV. In the context of the current constantly developing competitive landscape, internationalization, economies of scale and ability to offer tech enabled products and quality content are becoming the key critical factors in the profitable execution of modern media company strategies. In particular, the Mediaset and Mediaset España boards of directors believe that this first step enables the following strategic and operational benefits, which can only be achieved through a combined entity run by a single management team with a clear definition of its strategic priorities and value levers: Scale to compete . Integrated and diversified media company with access to a combined audience of 107mm viewers to better compete with global players. Economies of scale will be generated in key crucial areas such as: (i) audience/reach, (ii) content creation and distribution, (iii) audience data, (iv) AdTech platforms, (v) OTT (AVOD) platforms, and (vi) talent acquisition and attraction;

New business opportunities . Scale and international footprint will create opportunities that cannot be seized today due to the local focus and dimension and ample resources to invest in core business areas , such as creation of a production content house, data collection, Addressable TV, Digital audio, DOOH, Mobile proximity;

Stronger proprietary channel and content portfolio. MFE will have the best content and viewing experience across all platforms (linear and non-linear). It will offer engaging content for viewers thanks to stronger in-house production resources and increased ability to supply content to 3rd parties;

Leaner and more efficient organization . Pan-European consolidation requires a re-engineering of the operational and organization model that will allow cost efficiencies and savings, mainly driven by technological developments. Agile decision making with a leaner organization to adapt to a changing business environment and capture combined growth opportunities;

"Driving the change". Scale coupled with a pan-European footprint will benefit all stakeholders by increasing bargaining power with suppliers and establishing a first-mover advantage in a consolidating media landscape. Mediaset and Mediaset España have gone through a very detailed exercise aimed at identifying specific levers out of 6 buckets (content, broadcasting & digital, IT/tech, procurement, G&A expenses, sales house), where a different size and operational model can generate significant cost efficiencies, savings and opportunities. In this respect, the boards of directors of both companies believe that the Transaction (as defined below) would create cost efficiencies and savings of about Euro 100-110 million (before taxes) in the next 4 years (from 2020 to 2023), representing around Euro 800 million on a net present value basis. Transaction structure The proposed transaction consists of the cross-border merger of Mediaset and Mediaset España with and into DutchCo and will be carried out in the context of a single transaction. As a result of the Merger, DutchCo will be renamed MFE - MEDIAFOREUROPE and MFE will be the parent company of the group acquiring all assets and assuming all liabilities and other legal relationships of Mediaset and Mediaset España, which consequently will cease to exist as standalone entities. As a consequence of the Merger: Each Mediaset shareholder, including the depositary bank under the Mediaset American Depositary Receipts programme, will receive 1 MFE share for each Mediaset share owned.

Each Mediaset España shareholder (other than Mediaset, as the shares held in Mediaset España will be cancelled by operation of law) will receive 2.33 MFE ordinary shares for each Mediaset España share owned.

The treasury shares held by Mediaset and Mediaset España as of the Merger effective date (which today represent approximately 3.73% and 4.36%, respectively, of the share capital) will not be exchanged and will be cancelled on the effective date of the Merger.

MFE ordinary shares will be listed on the Mercato Telematico Azionario, organized and managed by Borsa Italiana, and on the Spanish Stock Exchanges, organized and managed by BME ( Bolsas y Mercados Españoles, Sociedad Holding de Mercados y Sistemas Financieros, S.A.U. ).

). MFE will be tax-resident in Italy.

tax-resident in Italy. The Merger will be preceded by the Preliminary Reorganizations. Upon the completion of the Preliminary Reorganizations all the operating activities will remain in Italy and Spain, respectively, and the Italian and Spanish operating companies will remain tax resident in Italy and Spain, respectively.

MFE will adopt a loyalty voting structure designed to foster long-term share ownership. With reference to Mediaset España, in accordance with the best corporate governance practices under Spanish law, the board of directors entrusted the analysis and negotiation of the envisaged transaction to a merger committee composed of three independent members and the only "other external" member of the Mediaset España board of directors. The proprietary and executive directors of Mediaset España have therefore abstained from participating in the whole process. Conditions Precedent to the Merger The Merger will be subject to the approval of the shareholders of each of Mediaset and Mediaset España and the satisfaction of a limited number of conditions precedent, including: (i) the amount of cash, if any, to be paid by Mediaset and by Mediaset España to, respectively, Mediaset and Mediaset España shareholders exercising withdrawal rights and/or to creditors of Mediaset and Mediaset España exercising their creditor opposition rights, shall not exceed in the aggregate Euro 180 million (Cap Amount), in line with similar previous transactions; (ii) the relevant regulatory approvals shall have been obtained and (iii) the MFE - MEDIAFOREUROPE shares, which are to be issued and allotted to Mediaset and Mediaset España shareholders upon effectiveness of the Merger, shall have been admitted to listing on the Mercato Telematico Azionario. The admission will also be conditional upon obtaining of the necessary authorizations by the AFM and/or other competent authorities. The completion of the Merger shall take place only once all conditions precedent to the Merger are satisfied (or waived, as the case may be) and all pre-merger formalities are completed. Additional Transaction features Upon completion of the Merger, MFE plans to distribute to all shareholders dividends in a total amount of Euro 100 million. In addition, after the completion of the Merger, MFE plans to launch a buy-back program for a maximum aggregate amount of Euro 280 million (less the aggregate amount necessary to purchase the withdrawn shares, if any). MFE will buy back shares up to a maximum price per share of Euro 3.4. In the context of the Transaction, Mediaset España hereby announces the discontinuation on 5 June 2019 of the share buy-back program disclosed by it on 24 January 2019. In line with the current dividend policy, the following factors will be taken into consideration in connection with MFE's future dividend policy: group profits, free cash flow generation, any financial or other economic commitments and potential strategic investments. Unless contingent circumstances (including the above) suggest adopting a different policy, the remuneration of the shareholders, through ordinary dividends or other technical forms, will not be lower than 50% of the net consolidated profits in any year. Governance of MFE - MEDIAFOREUROPE In addition, from a general corporate governance perspective, apart from establishing a clear growth and consolidation equity story, the transaction will create a well-established,investor-friendly corporate environment that is appreciated and familiar to existing and prospective international investors with a potential positive impact on the liquidity of the shares and further flexibility for potential strategic transactions. This ambitious and forward-looking project has to be driven by a strong management team with the support of long-term majority shareholders. For this reason, MFE will adopt a tested loyalty voting structure, which has been well received by investors in similar transactions and is designed to foster the development and continued involvement of a core base of long-term shareholders in a manner that reinforces the group's stability, by granting Special Voting Shares to long-term MFE shareholders. MFE will have a one-tier board, consisting of 14 directors, of which Pier Silvio Berlusconi, Marco Giordani, Gina Nieri, Niccolo' Querci, Stefano Sala and Paolo Vasile are expected to be the initial executive directors, Marina Berlusconi, Fedele Confalonieri and Danilo Pellegrino are expected to be the initial non-executive directors and Marina Brogi, Consuelo Crespo Bofil, Francesca Mariotti, Borja Prado Eulate and Carlo Secchi are expected to be the initial non-executive independent directors. On or about the effective date of the Merger, it is expected that the new board of directors of MFE will establish an audit committee and a compensation and nominating committee from its members in accordance with the Dutch corporate governance code. From a shareholdings perspective, upon completion of the Merger and assuming that no shareholder exercises withdrawal rights and assuming the cancellation of Mediaset and Mediaset España treasury shares held and that MFE will hold 5,000,000 treasury shares at the Merger effective date (on the basis of the data and information available as of today), (i) Fininvest S.p.A. would hold MFE ordinary shares amounting to 35.43% of the outstanding share capital, (ii) Simon Fiduciaria S.p.A. would hold MFE ordinary shares amounting to 15.39% of the outstanding share capital and (iii) Vivendi S.A. would hold MFE ordinary shares amounting to 7.71% of the outstanding share capital and (iv) the public market would hold the remaining MFE ordinary shares amounting to 41.47% of the outstanding share capital. As a consequence of the special voting mechanism, the voting power of a shareholder of MFE will depend on the extent to which the shareholders take part to the special voting structure of MFE. Withdrawal Rights Mediaset shareholders who do not vote in favour of the Merger (that is to say, those shareholders who do not attend the meeting or who attend and vote against the proposed resolution or who abstain from voting) will be entitled to exercise their withdrawal rights no later than fifteen days following the registration of the minutes of the Mediaset EGM (as defined below) with the Companies' Register of Milan. The price payable to shareholders of Mediaset exercising their right of withdrawal is equal to Euro 2.770 per share, as calculated pursuant to applicable law. Mediaset España shareholders who vote against the Merger will be entitled to exercise their withdrawal rights within one month following the publication in the BORME of the approval of the Merger by the Mediaset España GSM (as defined below), by means of a written notice to the depositary with which the withdrawing shareholder has its shares deposited. The price payable to shareholders of Mediaset España exercising their right of withdrawal is equal to Euro 6,5444 per share, as calculated pursuant to applicable law.

