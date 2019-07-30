MediaTek : Introduces New Helio G Series Chipsets - Helio G90 & G90T - and HyperEngine Game Technology to Power Incredible Smartphone Gaming Experiences

HSINCHU, Taiwan, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaTek today announced the launch of its Helio G90 series chipsets with Helio G90 & G90T exclusively designed to be the core of an incredible smartphone gaming experience.

The Helio G90 Series combines cutting-edge CPU and GPU cores with ultra-fast memory and massive AI performance to deliver fast, fluid action. And for even more gaming power, the MediaTek Helio G90 series is paired with MediaTek's HyperEngine game technology that tunes your entire smartphone for the greatest gaming experience possible.

"The mobile gaming market is growing and device makers are looking to give consumers and especially gaming fans the best smartphone game-play experience. That's why we designed the G90 series," said TL Lee, General Manager of MediaTek's Wireless Communication business unit. "Our combination of hardware and software delivers high performance, unrivaled image quality, uninterrupted connectivity to always stay in the game, and smooth responsive action even in the most demanding games."

MediaTek's Helio G90 series octa-core chipsets use Arm Cortex-A76 and Cortex-A55's paired with the Arm Mali – G76 3EEMC4 with speeds of up to 800MHz. The combination of CPU, GPU and APU delivers up to 1TMACs performance, for peak power and smooth game play.

"With the Helio G90 series you get a super fast and responsive display and reduced lag for smoother game play – because every millisecond counts in the game world," said Lee. "Whether it's Fortnite, PUBG or other top titles, this chip is a gaming powerhouse."

The new G90 series brings the latest features to any smartphone. It comes with 10GB of LPDDR4x and up to 2133MHz memory. A large L3 cache and speeds of up to 2.05GHz can noticeably boost speeds in demanding games and apps.

On the premium imaging side, MediaTek Helio G90 Series supports up to 64MP single camera and multi-camera combinations. It delivers smooth real-time previews and incredible picture quality in low-light with a night shot mode that uses quad pixel technology. Its triple-ISP design optimizes power and performance. It also incorporates fast, precise AI facial detection and the power to accelerate AI-camera applications. Plus, its multi-camera framework supports multiple lens choices.

MediaTek's HyperEngine game technology has an array of engines to boost the mobile gaming experience. It delivers brilliant images and graphics quality, fluid character movement for the smoothest moves in any online world, and uninterrupted network connections. MediaTek's HyperEngine technology includes:

Networking Engine: Intelligent network prediction optimizes the connection between your smartphone and cellular network. If it detects the Wi-Fi signal degrading, it triggers Wi-Fi and LTE concurrency that takes just milliseconds. This seamless exchange from one connection to the other keeps the network connection smooth and the game lag-free. Even with a crowded network you'll get up to a 50% faster response than competing solutions.

Intelligent network prediction optimizes the connection between your smartphone and cellular network. If it detects the Wi-Fi signal degrading, it triggers Wi-Fi and LTE concurrency that takes just milliseconds. This seamless exchange from one connection to the other keeps the network connection smooth and the game lag-free. Even with a crowded network you'll get up to a 50% faster response than competing solutions. Dual Wi-Fi Connections allows a single smartphone antenna to be connected to two Wi-Fi bands (2.4GHz/5GHz) or two routers simultaneously. This ensures a reliable connection, decreases latency and reduces game jitter.

allows a single smartphone antenna to be connected to two Wi-Fi bands (2.4GHz/5GHz) or two routers simultaneously. This ensures a reliable connection, decreases latency and reduces game jitter. Call & Data Concurrency so when your smartphone receives a call it won't drop the data connection. You can defer a call without leaving the game. The data connection remains live and the game server connection never drops, not even for a millisecond.

so when your smartphone receives a call it won't drop the data connection. You can defer a call without leaving the game. The data connection remains live and the game server connection never drops, not even for a millisecond. Rapid Response Engine uses touch acceleration to improve in-game action-to-display speeds so the game world is streamed and rendered fast and fluidly. Precise timing control, up to the millisecond, delivers an instant action-to-display experience, faster frame rates and smoother game play so you can maneuver the game world without stutter.

uses touch acceleration to improve in-game action-to-display speeds so the game world is streamed and rendered fast and fluidly. Precise timing control, up to the millisecond, delivers an instant action-to-display experience, faster frame rates and smoother game play so you can maneuver the game world without stutter. Resource Management Engine intelligently directs device resources including CPU and GPU for optimum performance and automatically delivers smooth, fluid, high-performance frame rates in games. It ensures smoother performance while benefitting power consumption for longer game play.

intelligently directs device resources including CPU and GPU for optimum performance and automatically delivers smooth, fluid, high-performance frame rates in games. It ensures smoother performance while benefitting power consumption for longer game play. Picture Quality Engine provides Support for the latest HDR10 standard with 10-bit Color Depth for vivid visuals on HDR-enabled smartphone displays for theater-like viewing. Deep picture quality enhancements bring better contrast and improved fine details for true-to-life gaming experiences.

