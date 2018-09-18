Cambridge Network Selects MediaValet to Improve Content Distribution Across Global Network

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2018) - MediaValet Inc. (TSXV: MVP), a leading provider of cloud-based digital asset management (DAM) software, is happy to announce that Cambridge Network, a leading service provider to international students, has selected MediaValet to improve content distribution across its world-wide network of institutions, partners and staff.

Founded in 2009, Cambridge Network connects more than 2,600 international students each year with the tools they required to select, enroll and integrate into American secondary schools. With over 600 staff across six countries, Cambridge Network is tasked with making their extensive library of educational material - in a variety of languages — available at all times of the day from all over the world.

Prior to MediaValet, Cambridge Network depended on a collection of disparate systems to make their library of assets accessible. The ad hoc solution made managing Cambridge Network's library difficult and time intensive for administrators and left staff, institutions and partners unclear where to find the assets and versions they need.

"Building and maintaining a centralized marketing resource platform to support global marketing operations is not an easy task. It's especially challenging when it needs to be user-friendly enough for an entire marketing and sales team to leverage day-to-day, while they're on the move," commented Daisy Shao, Director, Corporate Marketing at Cambridge Network. "We're delighted to work with MediaValet and believe that their technology will fully support our ever-changing global needs and positively impact marketing ROI".

Today, Cambridge Network's staff and partners can quickly, securely, and confidently access the latest versions of the assets they need, from anywhere in the world, at any time.

"In addition to finding a central, easily accessible and user-friendly solution to host our quickly expanding library of brochures, videos, photos and documents, we needed a partner that would work hand-in-hand with us to improve our content workflows and productivity across our various teams and global stakeholders," stated Tyler Foote, Manager, US Marketing & Communications at Cambridge Network. "MediaValet worked with us to build a strong, comprehensive taxonomy that's easily navigated by our stakeholders and prepares us for future growth. The onboarding process was fast, well thought out and executed seamlessly. We definitely chose the right partner and product to ensure our future success."

"When organizations are working with distributed teams, vendors and affiliates, it's often a challenge to keep everyone empowered with current and approved marketing material, documentation and corporate assets," commented David MacLaren, Founder & CEO of MediaValet. "Working with organizations, like Cambridge Network, to improve the integrity and speed of their distribution processes and content workflows is always rewarding for our team. We look forward to helping Cambridge Network tackle future content challenges as their business continues to grow and expand geographically."

