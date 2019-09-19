Log in
MEDIAVALET INC

MEDIAVALET INC

(MVP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 09/18 03:41:27 pm
0.51 CAD   -1.92%
08:05aMediaValet Selected by Leading Aerospace Manufacturer
NE
09/12MEDIAVALET : Settles $1.2M of Convertible Debentures
AQ
09/12MediaValet Selected by Leading Healthcare Provider
NE
News 
News

MediaValet Selected by Leading Aerospace Manufacturer

09/19/2019 | 08:05am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2019) - MediaValet Inc. (TSXV: MVP) ("the Company"), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise digital asset management (DAM) and creative operations software, is proud to announce that it was selected by one of the world's leading aerospace, defense and transport manufacturers (the"Client"). The $85,000 contract is for one of the Client's major operating divisions and includes MediaValet's best-in-class enterprise cloud-DAM. 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3817/47935_1cf7a6ac94f22923_001.jpg


To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3817/47935_1cf7a6ac94f22923_001full.jpg

Realizing they needed a DAM to replace Box and SharePoint for managing, storing, sharing and developing their digital media assets, the Client's marketing and communications team began to build a business case to purchase a DAM. In addition to the opportunity to significantly reduce the lifecycle cost of their digital assets and to increase their marketing effectiveness through improved time-to-market and brand consistency, the team quickly realized that their current approach could not address increasing compliance and security requirements, user adoption goals, and deliver state-of-the-art functionality (such as advanced AI-assisted search, version control and user permissions).

The mission-critical nature of DAM was quickly realized by their IT department, who initiated a comprehensive request for proposal ("RFP") process to find the right enterprise DAM provider for their business. In addition to best-in-class elements essential to the marketing and communications teams, such as Advanced Search, unlimited users and support, ease of use, and speed, MediaValet was selected as it also met the strict requirements of their security and privacy teams.

"RFPs are one of our favourite ways to win new customers," commented David MacLaren, Founder and CEO of MediaValet. "The companies that issue RFPs have generally taken the time to meet with key stakeholders, consider various use cases, identify asset silos, and determine stages for roll out. Our success at winning in these competitive situations confirms our confidence in our product strategy, our pricing model, and our vision for the future of DAM and creative operations."

Continued Mr. MacLaren, "Our customer success team is in the process of helping the Client implement and roll out MediaValet to maximize user adoption across the organization and see immediate benefits from their new enterprise DAM. We strongly believe user experience, from end to end, throughout the sales, implementation, role out and use stages, is critical to the introduction and long-term success of any software at an enterprise level. Our focus on customer relationships and product experience has proven to be a winning formula for us and is resulting in industry-leading customer retention and expansion rates."

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the enterprise, cloud-based, digital asset management industry. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available within 140 countries, across 54 Microsoft data center regions around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise class security, reliability, redundancy and scalability while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing all core enterprise DAM capabilities, local desktop-to-server support for creative teams, and overall cloud redundancy and management for all source, WIP and final assets, MediaValet offers industry leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, WorkFront, Wrike, Drupal 8, WordPress, Hootsuite and many other best-in-class 3rd party applications.

Follow MediaValet: Blog, Twitter and LinkedIn

Surf: www.mediavalet.com

For further information, please contact:

David MacLaren
Tel: (604) 688-2321
david.maclaren@mediavalet.com

Babak Pedram
Tel: (416) 644-5081 
babak.pedram@mediavalet.com

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47935


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Managers
NameTitle
David Scott MacLaren President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert George Chase Executive Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Jean Lozano Chief Technology Officer
Barry W. Jinks Independent Director
Robert W. Garnett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDIAVALET INC17.78%9
MICROSOFT CORPORATION36.38%1 057 657
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC50.88%32 610
SYNOPSYS62.04%20 514
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.54.90%18 992
SPLUNK INC11.52%17 697
