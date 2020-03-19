Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  MediaValet Inc.    VRXWF   CA58450L1067

MEDIAVALET INC.

(VRXWF)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 03/12 11:21:07 am
0.792375 USD   -28.04%
08:05aMediaValet Announces Existing Customer Expansion
NE
02/25MediaValet Accelerates Expiry of $6.35M of Warrants
NE
02/25MediaValet Recognized as One of the Top Performers on the TSX Venture Exchange
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MediaValet Announces Existing Customer Expansion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 08:05am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2020) - MediaValet Inc. (TSXV: MVP) ("MediaValet" or the "Company"), a leading provider of enterprise digital asset management ("DAM") and creative operations software, announces that expansion amongst its existing customers continues to be strong in its first quarter of fiscal 2020. Effective March 15, 2020, one of the Company's largest customers has expanded their DAM initiative to support additional libraries of high-value media assets throughout their business, increasing their annual license by more than $190,000.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3817/53593_49dbf224f418fa1d_001.jpg

Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3817/53593_49dbf224f418fa1d_001full.jpg

"As our services continue to mature and we increase the number of use-cases that we address, we're seeing our existing customer base expand their use of MediaValet across their organizations," commented David MacLaren, Founder and CEO of MediaValet. "For many of our customers today, we've moved away from marketing to become a fundamental component of their IT infrastructure; and we're extremely proud to be one of the critical solutions they're relying on to support their teams as they move to working remotely for the next few months. In the past couple of years, DAM has been steadily moving up the priority stack as today's organizations rely more and more on digital media to conduct their business. In light of recent events, we believe the value of a Cloud DAM is becoming more apparent as organizations transition to work-from-home and virtual work environments. We expect that as we continue to provide uninterrupted and essential Cloud DAM services for our customers, expansions like the one announced today will have us well-positioned to deliver another year of net retention above 100%."

Continued Mr. MacLaren, "We are committed to ensuring our customers continue to receive the high level of support and service for which we are known. Being built exclusively on Microsoft's Azure Cloud Platform has enabled us to continue to provide uninterrupted services to our customers while rapidly implementing our work-from-home business continuity plan. Over the last two weeks, we've implemented this plan without any interruption in our operations. During these uncertain times, we're grateful to have planned well ahead for a variety of potential disasters, for a strong balance sheet and healthy recurring revenue base, and for a product and team that will help our customers successfully navigate what lays ahead."

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the enterprise, cloud-based digital asset management and creative operations industries. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available within 140 countries across 54 Microsoft data center regions around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise-class security, reliability, redundancy and scalability while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing all core enterprise DAM capabilities, local desktop-to-server support for creative teams, and overall cloud redundancy and management for all source, WIP and final assets, MediaValet offers industry-leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, WorkFront, Wrike, Drupal 8, WordPress, Hootsuite and many other best-in-class 3rd party applications.

Follow MediaValet: Blog, Twitter and LinkedIn
Surf: www.mediavalet.com

For further information, please contact:

David MacLaren
Tel: (604) 688-2321
david.maclaren@mediavalet.com

Babak Pedram
Tel: (416) 644-5081
babak.pedram@mediavalet.com

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53593


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MEDIAVALET INC.
08:05aMediaValet Announces Existing Customer Expansion
NE
02/25MediaValet Accelerates Expiry of $6.35M of Warrants
NE
02/25MediaValet Recognized as One of the Top Performers on the TSX Venture Exchang..
NE
02/20MediaValet Continues to Win with Manufacturing Sector
NE
02/11MediaValet Announces Continued Momentum in High-Security Sectors
NE
01/08MediaValet Announces Record Customer Adoption and Expansion
NE
2019MediaValet Selected by Australian Not-for-profit Organization
NE
2019MediaValet Selected by Another US Federal Agency
NE
2019MediaValet Selected by Global Entertainment Company
NE
2019MediaValet Announces Grant of Options
NE
More news
Chart MEDIAVALET INC.
Duration : Period :
MediaValet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group