MediaValet Ranks #68 on the 2020 SaaS 1000 List of the Fastest-Growing SaaS Companies

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2020) - MediaValet Inc. (TSXV: MVP) ("MediaValet" or the "Company"), a leading provider of enterprise digital asset management ("DAM") and creative operations software, announces that SaaS Mag, the world's premier SaaS publication, has ranked MediaValet as #68 on the 2020 SaaS 1000 list of the fastest-growing SaaS companies in the world.

SaaS Mag debuted their list of the top 1000 SaaS companies in 2018. Their signature list is the definitive ranking, based on a proprietary algorithm, of the fastest-growing software-as-a-service companies from around the world - from large enterprises to smaller startups - and shows how they rate against the competition.

Just last year, SaaS Mag ranked MediaValet #341 on the 2019 SaaS 1000 List. Complete results of the 2020 SaaS 1000 list can be found here.

"We're incredibly excited to be recognized as the 68th fastest growing software-as-a-service company by SaaS Mag in 2020," stated David MacLaren, founder and CEO of MediaValet. "Thanks to the hard work and dedication of our team, we've seen our business accelerate considerably over the last few years - and we see no end in sight. I also want to thank all of our partners, customers, and shareholders for enabling this to happen."

MacLaren continued, "As organizations around the world tackle the transition to a work-from-anywhere digital workplace, factors such as accessibility, reliability, and security have become critical factors in the technology selection process. We're proud to deliver a best in class solution in all of these areas, along with unlimited support and training, during these challenging times and beyond."

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the enterprise, cloud-based digital asset management and creative operations industries. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available across 61 Microsoft data center regions, in 140 countries, around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise-class security, reliability, redundancy, compliance, and scalability; while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing all core enterprise DAM capabilities, local desktop-to-server-cloud support for creative teams, and overall cloud redundancy and management for all source, WIP and final assets, MediaValet offers industry-leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, WorkFront, Wrike, Drupal 8, WordPress and many other best-in-class 3rd party applications.

For further information, please contact:

David MacLaren

Tel: (604) 688-2321

david.maclaren@mediavalet.com

Babak Pedram

Tel: (416) 644-5081

babak.pedram@mediavalet.com

About SaaS Mag

SaaS Mag, the world's biggest quarterly SaaS publication to date, is for those working or interested in the industry. They speak directly to the biggest players in the SaaS space to gather key business and technical insights, as well as current market trends.

Born from SaaS M&A advisors who have had the privilege to encounter no shortage of brilliant SaaS founders, executives, and investors. Recognizing that the SaaS industry has expanded exponentially over the last decade-and it's no wonder given the influence of technology on businesses-these advisors saw a need for a community to support enthusiasts of the dynamic SaaS industry.

Distributed to a network of tens of thousands of professionals in the SaaS space, offering expert techniques, advice and profiles from owners, advisors and leading commentators in SaaS.

For more information on SaaS Mag and the SaaS 1000 reach out to editors@saasmag.com.

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

