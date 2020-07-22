MediaValet Recognized as the Winner of the 2020 Microsoft Canada AI & Machine Learning Impact Award

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2020) - MediaValet Inc. (TSXV: MVP) ("MediaValet" or the "Company"), a leading provider of enterprise digital asset management ("DAM") and creative operations software, is proud to announce it has won the 2020 Microsoft Canada AI & Machine Learning IMPACT Award. These annual Canadian awards recognize Microsoft partners that have focused on bettering the lives of Canadians, aligned their efforts with customer excellence, and who have created innovative solutions leveraging Microsoft products, service and technology.





"We're extremely proud to be recognized by Microsoft for the advancements we've made with artificial intelligence in the digital asset management industry," commented David MacLaren, founder and CEO of MediaValet. "With Microsoft's advanced AI and machine learning capabilities, we've been able to dramatically improve asset discoverability and ROI for our customers - especially those who require customized AI models unique to their businesses - and we've only just begun."

Continued MacLaren, "Over the next few years, AI is going to significantly change the DAM industry and the role it will play within organizations. We look forward to leveraging the new AI advancements on the horizon to continue helping our customers achieve their business objectives."

Microsoft Canada presented these awards in 18 categories on July 22, 2020 at the first-ever virtual Microsoft Inspire conference. Winners were selected based on the outstanding work the companies provided to their customers and community.

"We are honoured to recognize MediaValet for the AI & Machine Learning Award at this year's IMPACT awards," said Suzanne Gagliese, Vice President, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Canada. "Even throughout a challenging year, MediaValet has proven to be an outstanding partner committed to the highest levels of innovation and customer excellence empowering organizations across Canada with industry-leading solutions to achieve more."

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the enterprise, cloud-based digital asset management and creative operations industries. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available across 61 Microsoft data center regions around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise-class security, reliability, redundancy and scalability while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing all core enterprise DAM capabilities, local desktop-to-server support for creative teams, and overall cloud redundancy and management for all source, WIP and final assets, MediaValet offers industry-leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, WorkFront, Wrike, Drupal 8, WordPress and many other best-in-class 3rd party applications.

About Microsoft Inspire

Microsoft Inspire provides Microsoft's partner community with access to key marketing and business strategies, leadership, and information regarding specific customer solutions designed to help partners succeed in the marketplace. Microsoft Inspire provides partners with informative learning opportunities covering sales, marketing, services and technology. More information can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire.

