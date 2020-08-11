MediaValet Selected by Major North American Entertainment Company

Log in
08/11/2020 | 08:05am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2020) - MediaValet Inc. (TSXV: MVP) ("MediaValet" or the "Company"), a leading provider of enterprise digital asset management ("DAM") and creative operations software, announces that MediaValet's DAM has been selected by another global entertainment company (the "Client"). The $225,000 contract includes an annual subscription ("Subscription") commencing June 30, 2020 for enterprise core DAM, connectors for Microsoft Azure Active Directory and Adobe Creative Cloud, and professional services covering implementation, training and support.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3817/61442_a3b69a9e54564bf3_001.jpg


Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3817/61442_a3b69a9e54564bf3_001full.jpg

The Client creates media content across multiple channels, from TV through to subscription applications, on over 14 different platforms in nearly 50 countries. With over 400 employees worldwide creating exciting new content and marketing materials, the need to effectively and efficiently enable their digital strategy became a significant pain point. The Client had previously attempted to solve for this need using a leader in cloud-based file management; however, the complexity and importance of their digital media strategy was far too great to manage without the specific capability of a secure, enterprise-class cloud DAM. This led to a request for proposal, and, ultimately, to the selection of MediaValet as a result of our best-in-class service and support, ease of use, enterprise-class security, global footprint, infinite scalability, and integrations with Microsoft and Wrike.

"We are honored to have been selected and excited to work with this growing entertainment business," commented David MacLaren, Founder and CEO of MediaValet. "Our mission is to create the most innovative DAM solution through deep customer collaboration and internal innovation; and to provide unrivalled service, support, security, compliance and reliability. Being awarded contracts like this is a testament to our go-to-market strategy and has led to a 20% increase in our average ARR per customer in H1 2020 versus H1 2019, and we're just getting started."

Mr. MacLaren continued, "Enterprise-class cloud DAM is increasingly becoming a must-have for large regional and global organizations in today's digital world; a trend we see strengthening with the rapid shift to a work-from-anywhere digital workplace. We believe our ongoing investments in our team and our infrastructure will enable us to further cement our status as a leader in enterprise DAM and continue to grow our market share. With funding in place to continue our mission, we're well-positioned to emerge from the current economic downturn larger than when it began and with more momentum."

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the enterprise, cloud-based digital asset management and creative operations industries. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available across 61 Microsoft data center regions, in 140 countries around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise-class security, reliability, redundancy, compliance, and scalability; while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing all core enterprise DAM capabilities, local desktop-to-server-cloud support for creative teams, and overall cloud redundancy and management for all source, WIP and final assets, MediaValet offers industry-leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, WorkFront, Wrike, Drupal 8, WordPress and many other best-in-class 3rd party applications.

Surf: www.mediavalet.com

For further information, please contact:

David MacLaren
Tel: (604) 688-2321
david.maclaren@mediavalet.com

Babak Pedram
Tel: (416) 644-5081
babak.pedram@mediavalet.com

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

