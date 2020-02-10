Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Mediawan    MDW   FR0013247137

MEDIAWAN

(MDW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mediawan : Acquires the Black Dynamite Label to Expand Its Premium Documentary Offer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 12:15pm EST

Regulatory News:

The Mediawan group (Paris:MDW) announces its partnership with content producer Black Dynamite, specialist in premium documentaries, through the acquisition of a majority interest*.

Black Dynamite, created by Eric Hannezo in 2010, has had many successful hits, some of them distributed by Mediawan. It soon became a key player in documentaries such as “Omar Sy” and especially those related to sports, such as “Le K Benzema”, “In the shadow of Teddy Riner”, “Antoine Griezmann : Champion du Monde” and “Les bleus, une autre histoire de France”, a documentary about the French national football team.

Also active in the drama segment, the company will continue to expand within the Mediawan group. Its many projects include several Netflix original documentaries currently in production and also the documentaries “Tony Parker: the last shot” and, in theatre on February 26th, “Cyrille” about a French farmer.

We are proud of our partnership with the company Black Dynamite which has acquired a unique know-how in story-telling to make documentaries, series or films. This collaboration confirms our will of partnering with the best creative talents to strengthen our expertise, especially in the production of documentaries, in order to address the growing demand for premium content from long-standing broadcasters as well as new market players”, Pierre-Antoine Capton, Chairman of the Management Board.

*Mediawan is acquiring a 55% interest in Black Dynamite. Black Dynamite will be consolidated in the group’s accounts from 31/12/19. Troisième Œil Productions will retain its 30% interest and Eric Hannezo will have 15%.

About Mediawan
Mediawan was founded by Pierre-Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse. Since March 2017, Mediawan has completed eight strategic acquisitions, becoming a new independent premium audiovisual content player and occupying a leading position in Europe. The Group operates in four sub-sectors: production of original drama and documentary content, operation of animation brands, distribution of audiovisual content and publication of digital services and channels. Find out more on the Mediawan website: www.mediawan.fr
Eligible to PEA-PME – ISIN: FR0013247137/Ticker: MDW

About Black Dynamite
Black Dynamite Production is an audiovisual production company managed since July 2010. Since its creation, Black Dynamite has produced broadcasting programs, documentaries and short programs for the large general interest channels and the specialist channels of the TNT and of cable and satellite TV. Black Dynamite Production's favourite themes are sport, culture and cinema with a permanent, implicit aim of transmitting strong and universal values. Black Dynamite has gained unique know-how in the areas of story-telling and imaging.
www.blackdynamiteprod.fr


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MEDIAWAN
12:15pMEDIAWAN : Acquires the Black Dynamite Label to Expand Its Premium Documentary O..
BU
01/14MEDIAWAN : – Appointment of Delphine Cazaux, Chief Operating Officer - COO
BU
01/14MEDIAWAN : Nomination
CO
01/07MEDIAWAN : Annual report of the liquidity agreement
PU
01/07MEDIAWAN : Annual Report of the Liquidity Agreement
BU
2019MEDIAWAN : Evolution of the supervisory board
PU
2019MEDIAWAN : Evolution of the Supervisory Board
BU
2019MEDIAWAN : Evolution of the supervisory board
PU
2019MEDIAWAN : 3rd quarter earnings
CO
2019MEDIAWAN : Confirmation of eligibility to PEA-PME – Evolution of liquidity..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 329 M
EBIT 2019 46,6 M
Net income 2019 15,9 M
Debt 2019 160 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 15,1x
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,46x
EV / Sales2020 1,34x
Capitalization 321 M
Chart MEDIAWAN
Duration : Period :
Mediawan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIAWAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 14,66  €
Last Close Price 10,06  €
Spread / Highest target 59,0%
Spread / Average Target 45,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pierre-Antoine Capton Chairman-Management Board
Pierre Lescure Chairman-Supervisory Board
Delphine Cazaux Chief Operating Officer
Guillaume Izabel Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Xavier Niel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDIAWAN-3.64%369
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO LTD--.--%11 804
PERFECT WORLD CO LTD--.--%8 849
THE MADISON SQUARE GARDEN COMPANY-0.28%7 093
TOHO CO., LTD.-6.56%6 753
ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LIMITED-16.06%3 876
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group