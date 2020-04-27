Log in
Mediawan : Availability of the Annual financial report 2019

April 27th, 2020

Press release

April 27th, 2020

Availability of the Annual financial report 2019

Mediawan announces its shareholders and the financial community that its Annual financial report 2019, issued on April 24th 2020, has been filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

It is made available to the public on the Mediawan website in accordance with the applicable regulation and can be consulted and downloaded, from this day, in the Investors section: https://www.me- diawan.fr/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Mediawan-RFA-2019.pdf

The general meeting is scheduled for June 3rd 2020 at 3.00 PM. In the context of the Covid-19 epidemics and in accordance with ordinance No. 2020-321 of March 25th 2020, it will exceptionally be held behind closed doors, with shareholders not physically present. The procedures for shareholders to participate are described in the Annual financial report 2019.

About Mediawan

Founded in late 2015 by Pierre-Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse, Mediawan has quickly become one of the main independent European studios of premium content. Mediawan gathers the best talents of audiovisual creation by operating on the whole value chain: production of original drama, documentary and animation (Mediawan Originals and Mediawan Animation), distribution of audiovisual content (Mediawan Rights) and publication of digital services and channels (Mediawan Thematics). Mediawan currently gathers 24 production labels. Find out more on the Mediawan website: www.mediawan.fr

Eligible to PEA-PME - ISIN: FR0013247137/Ticker: MDW

Contacts :

Mediawan : Victoire Grux: vgrux@mediawan.eu- +33 6 04 52 16 55

Disclaimer

Mediawan SA published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2020 06:12:04 UTC
