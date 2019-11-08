Mediawan : Confirmation of eligibility to PEA-PME – Evolution of liquidity agreement

CONFIRMATION OF ELIGIBILITY TO PEA-PME

Paris, Friday 8 November 2019, 5.45 CEST - Mediawan (ticker MDW - ISIN: FR0013247137) announces pursuant to regulation and legal information required:

Confirmation of its eligibility to PEA-PME

Mediawan confirms its eligibility to PEA-PME. Investors can purchase Mediawan's shares through equity savings plan PEA- PME (equity savings plan dedicated to small and midcap trading values), benefiting from the same tax incentive as a conventional equity savings plan.

Evolution of its liquidity agreement

Pursuant to article 223-1 of the AMF General Regulation Mediawan has entrust its liquidity agreement in connection with its quoted shares on Euronext to Oddo HBF SCA and Natixis since 4 November 2019. This agreement is compliant with (i) Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation), Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/908 dated 26 February 2016, (ii) articles L.225-209 and followings of the French Commercial Code, and (iii) AMF decision No. 2018-01 dated 2 July 2018.

The assets brought to this liquidity agreement are as follows:

82,200 auto-held shares

auto-held shares 38,810.37€

This animation agreement replaces the preceding liquidity agreement with Exane BNP Paribas which ended on 1st November 2019, on which appeared the following assets:

82,200 auto-held shares

auto-held shares 150,000€

