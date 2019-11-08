Log in
Mediawan : Confirmation of eligibility to PEA-PME – Evolution of liquidity agreement

0
11/08/2019 | 12:30pm EST

CONFIRMATION OF ELIGIBILITY TO PEA-PME

EVOLUTION OF LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

Paris, Friday 8 November 2019, 5.45 CEST - Mediawan (ticker MDW - ISIN: FR0013247137) announces pursuant to regulation and legal information required:

  • Confirmation of its eligibility to PEA-PME

Mediawan confirms its eligibility to PEA-PME. Investors can purchase Mediawan's shares through equity savings plan PEA- PME (equity savings plan dedicated to small and midcap trading values), benefiting from the same tax incentive as a conventional equity savings plan.

  • Evolution of its liquidity agreement

Pursuant to article 223-1 of the AMF General Regulation Mediawan has entrust its liquidity agreement in connection with its quoted shares on Euronext to Oddo HBF SCA and Natixis since 4 November 2019. This agreement is compliant with (i) Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation), Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/908 dated 26 February 2016, (ii) articles L.225-209 and followings of the French Commercial Code, and (iii) AMF decision No. 2018-01 dated 2 July 2018.

The assets brought to this liquidity agreement are as follows:

  • 82,200 auto-held shares
  • 38,810.37€

This animation agreement replaces the preceding liquidity agreement with Exane BNP Paribas which ended on 1st November 2019, on which appeared the following assets:

  • 82,200 auto-held shares
  • 150,000€

About Mediawan

Mediawan was founded by Pierre-Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse. Since March 2017, Mediawan has completed many strategic acquisitions, becoming a new independent premium audiovisual content player and occupying a leading position in Europe. The Group operates in four subsectors: production of original drama and documentary content, operation of animation brands, distribution of audiovisual content, and publication of digital services and channels. Find out more on the Mediawan website: www.mediawan.fr

Eligible to PEA-PME - ISIN code: FR0013247137/Ticker: MDW

Mediawan contacts:

Investors and analysts: Aurélie Jolion - ajolion@mediawan.eu+33 (0)6 23 52 50 47

Media: Majorelle PR & Events: Clara Devoret - cdevoret@majorelle-pr.fr+33 (0)6 40 48 57 27

Disclaimer

Mediawan SA published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 17:29:26 UTC
