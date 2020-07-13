Mediawan : Filing by Mediawan of the draft response document in response to the public tender offer for Mediawan securities (shares and warrants) initiated by BidCo Breteuil

Filing by Mediawan of the draft response document in response to the public tender offer for Mediawan securities (shares and warrants)

initiated by BidCo Breteuil

Paris, July 10, 2020 - The Supervisory board of Mediawan, held today, has approved the public tender offer for the shares and warrants of Mediawan initiated by BidCo Breteuil, and its voting members stated unanimously that the offer is in the interest of the Company, its shareholders and warrant holders, and its employees. Besides, the report of the independent expert states that the proposed price is fair from a financial point of view for Mediawan's shareholders and warrant holders.

In this context, a draft response document was prepared by Mediawan and filed with the AMF on July 10, 2020, in accordance with articles 231-19 and 231-26 of its General Regulation.

The draft response document is available on the websites of the AMF(www.amf-france.org)and of Mediawan(www.mediawan.com).

The offer, the draft offer document prepared and filed by BidCo Breteuil and the draft response document prepared and filed by Mediawan remain subject to review by the AMF.

Disclaimer:

This press release is not an offer to purchase securities.

This press release was prepared for informational purpose only. It is not an offer to the public. The diffusion of this press release, the Offer and its acceptance may be subject to specific regulations or restrictions in certain countries. The Offer is not made for persons subject to such restrictions, neither directly nor indirectly, and may not be accepted in any way from a country where the Offer would be subject to such restrictions. This press release is not for diffusion in these countries. Consequently, persons in possession of this press release shall inquire about potential applicable local restrictions and comply with them.

Mediawan excludes all liability in the event of any breach of the applicable legal restrictions by any person.

About Mediawan - mediawan.com

Created in late 2015 by Pierre-Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse, Mediawan soon became one of the main independent European studios producing premium content. Mediawan brings together best-in-class talents in audiovisual creation by operating on the entire value chain: production of drama, documentary and animated original content (Mediawan Originals and Mediawan Animation), distribution of audiovisual content (Mediawan Rights), and publishing of channels and digital services (Mediawan Thematics). Mediawan currently gathers 30 production labels.

Eligible to PEA-PME - ISIN code: FR0013247137/Ticker: MDW .

Contacts

Victoire GRUX - +33 6 04 52 16 55 - vgrux@mediawan.eu