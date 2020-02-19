Mediawan : Group and ZAG Expand Into China - ON Kids & Family and ZAG Announce a Partnership With Fantawild, China's Leading Entertainment Conglomerate

Regulatory News:

ON Kids & Family, together with the Mediawan Group (Paris:MDW), and ZAG have partnered with Fantawild in a joint venture to develop the world-famous animated brand Miraculous in China. The partnership is part of a broader development strategy on the Chinese market and will establish Miraculous in China in all segments of business, including the launch of the series, the theatrical release of the film, licensed merchandise and promotional products, and location-based entertainment.

Fantawild is one of the leading entertainment companies in China. Active in the production and creation of content, the company is renowned for Boonie Bears, the No.1 animated media franchise in China. A leading actor of animation in China, Fantawild is also the owner of the largest chain of theme parks in China, with 29 parks in operation and 10 in construction. It is ranked the fifth theme park group worldwide by TEA (Themed Entertainment Association) with close to 50 million visitors per year.

“Building on our success in Europe, we will continue our international expansion by developing close collaborations with our partners to strengthen our foothold in several regions. This collaboration with Fantawild is a first step for the Group in Asia and reflects Mediawan’s commitment to producing international hits. The teams at ZAG and at Aton Soumache’s ON Kids & Family have ensured and replicated the success of “Ladybug” and, with the help of Fantawild’s people in China, will turn it into more than just an animated programme, taking it into a world beyond the screen, through merchandising operations and theme parks”, says Pierre-Antoine Capton, Chairman of the Management Board of Mediawan.

“ZAG and ON Kids & Family have opened a new chapter in their respective history. The joint venture allows our companies to strengthen their market position in China, expand into a country with great potential, and play a direct part in the phenomenal growth of the Chinese market,” says Thierry Pasquet, co-founder and CEO of ON Kids & Family.

“We at ZAG are so grateful that kids and families around the world have embraced the world of Miraculous. China has always been a very special territory. Despite the growing demand, we remained patient and extremely selective in choosing only the best partner, which we have finally found with Fantawild. Fantawild's expertise in creating experiential entertainment for kids and families with their theme parks compliments our content perfectly. We are beyond proud to be partners, and are excited for the future of Miraculous in China,” adds Jérémy Zag, founder and president of ZAG.

About Mediawan

Mediawan was founded by Pierre-Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse. Since March 2017, Mediawan has completed eight strategic acquisitions, becoming a new independent premium audiovisual content player and occupying a leading position in Europe. The Group operates in four sub-sectors: production of original drama and documentary content, operation of animation brands, distribution of audiovisual content and publication of digital services and channels. Find out more on the Mediawan website: www.mediawan.fr

Eligible to PEA-PME – ISIN: FR0013247137/Ticker: MDW

About ON kids & family (Mediawan Group)

Co-founded by Aton Soumache, Dimitri Rassam and Thierry Pasquet, ON kids & family is an independent European studio and major global player in the production of animated content for children and families, mainly TV series and international feature films. With almost 500 employees in Paris, Montreal, Los Angeles, Hyderabad and Luxembourg, ON kids & family brings together global authors and partners in order to develop brands using different formats such as animated series and feature films, licensing and merchandising, and digital platforms and contents. The Group mixes innovation, technology and international talent to create wonderful fairy tales for children and families with numerous productions such as Le Petit Prince (“The Little Prince”), “Miraculous”, Le Petit Nicolas (“Little Nicholas”) and Robin des Bois (“Robin Hood”), which have attracted record audiences and become major international hits. ON kids & family also produced the animated film “Playmobil: The Movie”, directed by Lino Di Salvo (Pathé Distribution). In 2019, On kids & family has partnered with successful artist Joann Sfar to create "The Magical Society", dedicated to developing the universe of the author. The first production of this partnership is the "PETIT VAMPIRE" animated movie, that will be released on Oct. 21rst 2020 in France. Following a strategic merger, ON kids & family joined the Mediawan Group in June 2018.

Find out more about ON Kids & Family: www.onkidsandfamily.com

About ZAG

ZAG America, LLC is a global independent entertainment studio specializing in world-class storytelling across TV, film and digital platforms. ZAG’s foundation is rooted in compelling characters, limitless imagination, and masterful storytelling infused with original musical scores. The company is home to world-class entertainment properties under the ZAG HEROEZ label, including Miraculous™: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir and the upcoming titles Power Players (2019) and Ghost Force. Founded in France in 2009, visionary director and composer Jeremy Zag further expanded the company to the USA from 2012 to 2017 – establishing a creative headquarters, known as the “ZAG Lab,” and the Global Brand Franchise office in Santa Monica, California with a focus on developing content beyond the screen into lifestyle brands covering a broad array of touchpoints.

www.zag-inc.com

https://www.youtube.com/c/zakstorm

https://www.youtube.com/c/miraculousladybug

About Fantawild

Fantawild is a leading entertainment group in China with an animation studio and 29 theme parks. Fantawild’s tentpole brand is Boonie Bears, a household name in China with a footprint in over 100 countries and territories for its theatrical films, TV series and licensed merchandise. Annual sales of Boonie Bears branded consumer products reach over $435 million. Fantawild ranks in the top 5 in the global theme park business with over 42 million annual admissions. For more information, visit Fantawild Animation’s official website: http://hqftdm.com/en/

Boonie Bears official Chinese YouTube channel: http://bit.do/BoonieBears

