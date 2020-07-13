Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Mediawan    MDW   FR0013247137

MEDIAWAN

(MDW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mediawan : Report of the liquidity agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 03:31am EDT

Report of the liquidity agreement

Paris, July 1st 2020 - Pursuant to the 22 June 2020 announcements, Mediawan confirms that in accordance with article 5 of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers' decision n° 2018-01 dated 2 July 2018, the liquidity agreement operated by Natixis Oddo HBF SCA was suspended since 19 June 2020 post trading.

On 30 June 2020, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • Number of shares: 88,001

  • Cash balance available: 413,007.84€

It is recalled that on the last report dated 31 December 2019, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • Number of shares: 52,303

  • Cash balance available: 440,413.78 €

About Mediawan - mediawan.com

Created in late 2015 by Pierre-Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse, Mediawan soon became one of the main independent European studios producing premium content. Mediawan brings together best-in-class talents in audiovisual creation by operating on the entire value chain: production of drama, documentary and animated original content (Mediawan Originals and Mediawan Animation), distribution of audiovisual content (Mediawan Rights), and publishing of channels and digital services (Mediawan Thematics). Mediawan currently gathers 30 production labels.

Eligible to PEA-PME - ISIN code: FR0013247137/Ticker: MDW .

Contacts

Victoire GRUX - +33 6 04 52 16 55 - vgrux@mediawan.eu

Disclaimer

Mediawan SA published this content on 01 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2020 07:30:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MEDIAWAN
03:31aMEDIAWAN : Filing of a draft public tender offer for Mediawan securities (shares..
PU
03:31aMEDIAWAN : Report of the liquidity agreement
PU
03:31aMEDIAWAN : Pierre-Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse announce the ..
PU
03:31aMEDIAWAN : Filing by Mediawan of the draft response document in response to the ..
PU
07/10MEDIAWAN : Filing by Mediawan of the Draft Response Document in Response to the ..
BU
07/03MEDIAWAN : Filing of a Draft Public Tender Offer for Mediawan Securities (Shares..
BU
07/01MEDIAWAN : Report of the Liquidity Agreement
BU
06/30MEDIAWAN : Evolution of Share Capital
BU
06/22EUROPE : European shares hit by renewed virus fears
RE
06/22Mediawan to buy Lagardere Studios and form new holding company
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 298 M 337 M 337 M
Net income 2020 0,50 M 0,57 M 0,57 M
Net Debt 2020 188 M 213 M 213 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3 586x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 383 M 434 M 434 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 549
Free-Float 78,0%
Chart MEDIAWAN
Duration : Period :
Mediawan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIAWAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 12,90 €
Last Close Price 11,94 €
Spread / Highest target 17,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pierre-Antoine Capton Chairman-Management Board
Pierre Lescure Chairman-Supervisory Board
Delphine Cazaux Chief Operating Officer
Guillaume Izabel Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Xavier Niel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDIAWAN14.37%434
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.108.38%18 528
PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.35.89%11 076
TOHO CO., LTD.-22.11%5 890
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.0.00%4 059
ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LIMITED-16.79%3 945
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group