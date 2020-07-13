Mediawan : Report of the liquidity agreement

Report of the liquidity agreement

Paris, July 1st 2020 - Pursuant to the 22 June 2020 announcements, Mediawan confirms that in accordance with article 5 of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers' decision n° 2018-01 dated 2 July 2018, the liquidity agreement operated by Natixis Oddo HBF SCA was suspended since 19 June 2020 post trading.

On 30 June 2020, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

• Number of shares: 88,001

• Cash balance available: 413,007.84€

It is recalled that on the last report dated 31 December 2019, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

• Number of shares: 52,303

• Cash balance available: 440,413.78 €

About Mediawan - mediawan.com

Created in late 2015 by Pierre-Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse, Mediawan soon became one of the main independent European studios producing premium content. Mediawan brings together best-in-class talents in audiovisual creation by operating on the entire value chain: production of drama, documentary and animated original content (Mediawan Originals and Mediawan Animation), distribution of audiovisual content (Mediawan Rights), and publishing of channels and digital services (Mediawan Thematics). Mediawan currently gathers 30 production labels.

Eligible to PEA-PME - ISIN code: FR0013247137/Ticker: MDW .

Contacts

Victoire GRUX - +33 6 04 52 16 55 - vgrux@mediawan.eu