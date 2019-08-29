Log in
Mediawan – Appointment of: Edouard Benadava as Chief Digital Officer of Mediawan Group

08/29/2019 | 11:41am EDT

Press release

Thursday 29 August 2019

MEDIAWAN - APPOINTMENT OF:

Edouard Benadava as Chief Digital Officer of Mediawan Group

The Mediawan media group, leader of fiction and animation in Europe, steps up its growth with the aim of becoming a key player in the world of digital media and strengthens its executive management team with the arrival of Edouard Benadava in the group.

After becoming a significant player in the industry of French production, the group intends to increase its digital presence as a producer, publisher and right holder.

"I am very pleased to welcome Edouard Benadava to the Mediawan group. We aim to create tomorrow's best local and international content for longstanding stakeholders and platforms. Edouard Benadava will share his knowledge of the industry and the various challenges with the Group in order to optimise the use of the catalogue and develop new digital projects and content." Pierre-AntoineCapton, Chair of the Management Board of Mediawan

With its strong brands and specific productions, the Mediawan group has recorded in 2019 more than 4 billion videos seen on YouTube and a total of more than 13 million subscribers on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

The group intends to cover all platforms, as shown this year with the launch on Snapchat of two programmes and the creation of a gaming app for the "Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir" series, downloaded more than 60 million times already.

Edouard Benadava graduated from the ESSCA School in Angers (Ecole Supérieure des Sciences Commerciales d'Angers). In 2007, he joined BNP Paribas group as financial analyst in New York, where he also took part in the Graduate Programme. In 2009, he joined the TF1 group where he worked for more than five years, first as Investor Relations Manager and then as Acquisitions and Business Development Manager for the Group's various programmes and digital services. Since 2015, Edouard Benadava has been working for Google where he manages media content partnerships for YouTube, working on the digital strategy of broadcasters, producers and publishers, both in terms of content and monetisation. He has also launched and supervised the production of the first two French series on the YouTube Originals channel.

About Mediawan

Mediawan was founded by Pierre-Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse. Since March 2017, Mediawan has completed eight strategic acquisitions, becoming a new independent premium audiovisual content player and occupying a leading position in Europe. The Group operates in four sub- sectors: production of original drama and documentary content, operation of animation brands, distribution of audiovisual content, and publication of digital services and channels. Find out more on the Mediawan website: www.mediawan.fr Mediawan, an independent European audiovisual content platform, is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B. Eligible to PEA-PME - ISIN: FR0013247137/Ticker: MDW

Contacts:

Media: Majorelle PR & Events: Clara Devoret - cdevoret@majorelle-pr.fr+33 (0)6 40 48 57 27

Investors and analysts: Aurélie Jolion - ajolion@mediawan.eu+33 (0)6 23 52 50 47

Disclaimer

Mediawan SA published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 15:40:08 UTC
