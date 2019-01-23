Log in
MEDIAZEST PLC
MediaZest : Change of Nomad

01/23/2019

23 January 2019

MediaZest plc

(“MediaZest”, the “Company” or “Group”, AIM:MDZ)

Change of nominated adviser

MediaZest, the AIM quoted creative audio-visual company, announces that pursuant to the proposed merger between SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (“SP Angel”) and Northland Capital Partners Ltd, it has appointed SP Angel as its nominated adviser with immediate effect. 

The Company also announces that the following additional information is provided in accordance with paragraph (g) of Schedule Two to the AIM Rules for Companies in respect of James Abdool, a non-executive director of the Company. Mr Abdool is a director of Crawley Open House and Copthorne School Trust Limited, and, in the preceding five years, has ceased to be a director of Copthorne School Services Limited, Mediazest International Ltd and The Evelina Family Trust. 

Enquiries:
Geoff Robertson
Chief Executive Officer
MediaZest Plc		 0845 207 9378
David Hignell
Nominated Adviser
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP		 020 3470 0470
Claire Noyce
Broker
Hybridan LLP		 020 3764 2341

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014

Notes to Editors:

About MediaZest

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual systems integrator that specialises in providing innovative marketing solutions to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations, but also works in the public sector in both the NHS and Education markets. The Group supplies an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM market in February 2005. For more information, please visit www.mediazest.com .


© PRNewswire 2019
