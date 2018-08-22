Log in
MediaZest : Director/PDMR Dealing

08/22/2018 | 01:53pm CEST

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest" or the "Company”; AIM: MDZ)

Director/PDMR dealing

The Company has received notification that Geoff Robertson (Chief Executive) has today increased his shareholding in the Company following the purchase of 3,623,188 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each at a price of 0.138p per share.

Following the purchase, Mr Roberston is interested in 6,683,188 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 0.52 per cent. of the current issued share capital of the Company.

Enquiries:

Geoff Robertson
Chief Executive Officer
MediaZest Plc		 0845 207 9378
Tom Price/Edward Hutton
Nominated Adviser
Northland Capital Partners Limited                                          		020 3861 6625
Claire Noyce
Broker
Hybridan LLP		 020 3764 2341

Notes to Editors:

About MediaZest

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual systems integrator that specialises in providing innovative marketing solutions to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations, but also works in the public sector in both the NHS and Education markets. The Group supplies an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM market in February 2005. For more information, please visit www.mediazest.com

The notification below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
 
 Geoff Robertson
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 		 Chief Executive Officer
b) Initial notification /Amendment
 		 Initial
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
 		 MediaZest Plc
b) LEI
 		 2138008URVJL8ZG4ST80
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
Identification code GB00B064NT52
b) Nature of the transaction
 		 Purchase
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.138 3,623,188
d) Aggregated information N/A (single transaction)
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e) Date of the transaction
 		 22 August 2018
f) Place of the transaction
 		 XLON (AIM Market)

© PRNewswire 2018
