MediaZest : Directorate Change

18 September 2018

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest"or the "Company”; AIM: MDZ)

Board Appointment

MediaZest, the creative audio-visual company, is pleased to announce it has appointed James Abdool as a Non-Executive Director of MediaZest with immediate effect.

Mr Abdool brings a wealth of experience to the role as well as a detailed knowledge of the European Audio Visual market, and key contacts in the industry. The Board believes that in addition to giving the two current Directors invaluable independent advice and review of the business at this key juncture, his directly relevant experience will provide additional value in terms of contacts and strategic advice. Mr Abdool was Group Sales Director, sitting on the MediaZest Plc board, from 2010 to 2015.

Mr Abdool owns 14,984,848 shares in MediaZest plc (1.16% of share capital). Mr Abdool also has 13,130,000 Options at an exercise price of £0.0035 per share

The following additional information is provided in accordance with paragraph (g) of Schedule Two to the AIM Rules for Companies:

James Christopher Abdool (aged 47) is currently a partner in NeJo Partners.

There is no other information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to paragraph (g) of Schedule Two to the AIM Rules for Companies.

