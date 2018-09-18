Log in
MediaZest : Directorate Change

09/18/2018 | 03:31pm CEST

18 September 2018

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest"or the "Company”; AIM: MDZ)

Board Appointment

MediaZest, the creative audio-visual company, is pleased to announce it has appointed James Abdool as a Non-Executive Director of MediaZest with immediate effect.

Mr Abdool brings a wealth of experience to the role as well as a detailed knowledge of the European Audio Visual market, and key contacts in the industry. The Board believes that in addition to giving the two current Directors invaluable independent advice and review of the business at this key juncture, his directly relevant experience will provide additional value in terms of contacts and strategic advice. Mr Abdool was Group Sales Director, sitting on the MediaZest Plc board, from 2010 to 2015.

Mr Abdool owns 14,984,848 shares in MediaZest plc (1.16% of share capital). Mr Abdool also has 13,130,000 Options at an exercise price of £0.0035 per share

The following additional information is provided in accordance with paragraph (g) of Schedule Two to the AIM Rules for Companies:

      James Christopher Abdool (aged 47) is currently a partner in NeJo Partners.

There is no other information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to paragraph (g) of Schedule Two to the AIM Rules for Companies.

Enquiries:

Geoff Robertson
Chief Executive Officer
MediaZest Plc		 0845 207 9378
Tom Price / Edward Hutton
Northland Capital Partners Limited
Nominated Adviser
                                   		 020 3861 6625
Claire Noyce
Hybridan LLP
Broker		 020 3764 2341

Notes to Editors:

About MediaZest

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual systems integrator that specialises in providing innovative marketing solutions to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations, but also works in the public sector in both the NHS and Education markets. The Group supplies an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM market in February 2005. For more information, please visit www.mediazest.com


© PRNewswire 2018
