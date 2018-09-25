Log in
MEDICA GROUP PLC (MGP)
Medica : Notification of Major Holdings

09/25/2018 | 10:18am CEST

Notification of Major Holdings

Released : 25 September 2018 09:15

RNS Number : 8367B

Medica Group PLC 25 September 2018

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of

existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Prudential plc group of companies

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

London, United Kingdom

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

21/09/2018

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

24/09/2018

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

Total

number of

voting

rights of

issuervii

the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

11.20%

0.00%

11.20% 111,111,114

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

10.32%

0.00%

10.32%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

ORD GBP0.002 GB00BYV24996

12,450,249

11.20%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

12,450,249

11.20%

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Prudential plc (Parent Company)

11.20%

0.00%

11.20%

M&G Group Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential plc)

11.20%

0.00%

11.20%

M&G Limited

(wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Group Limited)

11.20%

0.00%

11.20%

M&G Investment Management Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Limited)

11.20%

0.00%

11.20%

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

N/A

The number and % of voting rights held

N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held

N/A

11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion

London, United Kingdom

Date of completion

24th September 2018

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or

visit www.rns.com.

END

HOLGIGDCLGDBGIU

Disclaimer

Medica Group plc published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 08:18:01 UTC
