MEDICA GROUP PLC    MGP   GB00BYV24996

MEDICA GROUP PLC

(MGP)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/07 03:19:37 am
149.21 GBp   -0.19%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Medica : Price Monitoring Extension

06/07/2019 | 07:18am EDT

Price Monitoring Extension

Released : 07 June 2019 12:02

RNS Number : 5540B

Medica Group PLC

07 June 2019

Price Monitoring Extension

The auction call period has been extended in this security by 5 minutes.

Auction call extensions give London Stock Exchange electronic order book users a further opportunity to review the prices and sizes of orders entered in an individual security's auction call before the execution occurs. A price monitoring extension is activated when the matching process would have otherwise resulted in an execution price that is a pre-determined percentage above or below the price of the most recent automated execution today.

The applicable percentage is set by reference to a security's Millennium Exchange sector. This is set out in the Sector Breakdown tab of the Parameters document at www.londonstockexchange.com/tradingservices

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

PMECKODKDBKDBAK

Disclaimer

Medica Group plc published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 11:17:08 UTC
Latest news on MEDICA GROUP PLC
07:18aMEDICA : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
06/04MEDICA : appoint dedicated Clinical Engagement Lead
PU
04/26MEDICA : Posting of Annual Report, Accounts, Notice of AGM
PU
04/25MEDICA : Notification of Major Holdings
PU
04/25MEDICA : Jo Easton Appointed Non-Executive Director
PU
03/25MEDICA : Final Preliminary Results
PU
01/22MEDICA : Notification of Major Holdings
PU
01/17MEDICA : events calendar … follow us around the country!
PU
2018MEDICA : Newcastle Recruitment Roadshow
PU
2018MEDICA : Non-executive Director Change
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 44,2 M
EBIT 2019 11,5 M
Net income 2019 8,40 M
Finance 2019 6,80 M
Yield 2019 1,66%
P/E ratio 2019 1 495,00
P/E ratio 2020 17,80
EV / Sales 2019 3,60x
EV / Sales 2020 3,04x
Capitalization 166 M
Chart MEDICA GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Medica Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDICA GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,62  GBP
Spread / Average Target 8,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Michael Graham Chief Executive Officer & Director
G. Roy Davis Independent Chairman
Sarah Burns Chief Operating Officer
Anthony Leonard Lee CFO, Secretary, Director & Finance Director
Stephen Griffith Davies Director, Medical Director & Responsible Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDICA GROUP PLC22.04%208
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC22.79%106 107
DANAHER CORPORATION30.14%94 446
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION13.21%53 248
INTUITIVE SURGICAL1.32%52 907
ILLUMINA6.07%44 647
