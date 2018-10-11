Log in
MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS INTERNATIONAL LTD (MVP)
Medical Developments International : Penthrox is approved in Saudi Arabia

10/11/2018 | 02:23pm CEST

11 October 2018

ASX Announcement

Penthrox is approved in Saudi Arabia

Medical Developments International Limited (ASX:MVP), announce today that Penthrox® has been granted Marketing Authorisation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). The Marketing Authorisation issued by the Saudi Food and Drug Administration (SFDA), is for Penthrox® to be used for Emergency relief of moderate to severe pain in conscious adult patients with trauma and associated pain.

Mr. John Sharman, Chief Executive Officer said: 'This is a very exciting day for MVP. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a key market for Penthrox in the Middle East and we have been working with our partner, Yahmaa Medical Company since 2014 to get Penthrox approved. We expect the granting of this Marketing Authorisation will have positive ramifications for the rest of this region and be a catalyst for a number of other country approvals in the Middle East.'

For further details please click on the following link - ASX Announcement - Saudi Arabia

Disclaimer

Medical Developments International Limited published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 12:22:02 UTC
