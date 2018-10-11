Medical Developments International : Penthrox is approved in Saudi Arabia

11 October 2018

ASX Announcement

Penthrox is approved in Saudi Arabia

Medical Developments International Limited (ASX:MVP), announce today that Penthrox® has been granted Marketing Authorisation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). The Marketing Authorisation issued by the Saudi Food and Drug Administration (SFDA), is for Penthrox® to be used for Emergency relief of moderate to severe pain in conscious adult patients with trauma and associated pain.

Mr. John Sharman, Chief Executive Officer said: 'This is a very exciting day for MVP. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a key market for Penthrox in the Middle East and we have been working with our partner, Yahmaa Medical Company since 2014 to get Penthrox approved. We expect the granting of this Marketing Authorisation will have positive ramifications for the rest of this region and be a catalyst for a number of other country approvals in the Middle East.'

