Medical Developments International : Share Purchase Plan

19 September 2018

ASX Announcement

Share Purchase Plan

Medical Developments International (ASX: MVP) (Company) advises that it has today successfully completed its Share Purchase Plan (SPP) that has resulted in the issue of 1,868,703 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company at a price of $4.00 per fully paid ordinary share, raising $7.475 million (before costs).

The Company is delighted with the response and has decided not to scale back the applications.

The SPP shares were issued today and trading of the new shares will commence tomorrow. The holding statements will be dispatched to shareholders on 21 September 2018.