Medical Properties Trust : Agrees to $859 Million Purchase and Lease Back of Premier Australian Hospital Portfolio

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (“MPT” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MPW),
today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements under
which the Company will acquire 11 Australian hospitals from affiliates
of Healthscope Ltd. (“Healthscope”) for an aggregate purchase price of
approximately US$859 million, and lease the acquired real estate back to
Healthscope. In a related transaction, Brookfield Business Partners
L.P. (NYSE:BBU) (TSX:BBU.UN) together with its institutional partners
(collectively “Brookfield”) have agreed to acquire up to 100% of
Healthscope’s outstanding shares. The MPT acquisitions are conditioned
upon the successful completion of the Brookfield transactions.
“We are very excited to enter 2019 with the opportunity to establish a
new long-term relationship with Brookfield and Healthscope, Australia’s
second largest private hospital operator,” said Edward K. Aldag, Jr.,
MPT’s Chairman, President and CEO. “Not only will long-term
inflation-protected rents from these highly sought assets be strongly
accretive to FFO per share, the transaction will further improve MPT’s
tenant and geographic diversification measures.”
The 11 separate hospitals are concentrated in large metropolitan areas
in Australia, and will be leased pursuant to master leases that have an
average initial term of 20 years with annual fixed escalations and
multiple extension options. The master lease agreements also include
provisions for MPT to invest up to an additional $350 million for
expansion and redevelopment projects in 2019 and future years.
MPT expects to fund the transactions with a combination of existing cash
balances, including approximately $200 million in net proceeds from
recent issuance of common shares, and an undrawn $1.3 billion revolver
under the Company’s credit facility. The transactions are expected to
close in the second quarter of 2019, subject to Healthscope shareholder
approval, certain governmental consents and other customary closing
conditions.
About Medical Properties Trust, Inc.
Medical Properties
Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to
capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring
and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model
helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators
of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of
their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology
upgrades and other investments in operations. Facilities include acute
care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care
hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities. For more
information, please visit the Company’s website at www.medicalpropertiestrust.com.
About Healthscope
Healthscope is a leading private
healthcare provider with 43 private hospitals in Australia and pathology
operations across New Zealand. Healthscope has a team of over 16,650
people and 17,500 Accredited Medical Practitioners, providing care to
patients ranging from pathology tests to complex surgery. We place the
highest priority on quality clinical outcomes, transparency of reporting
and elevating the overall patient experience. Healthscope was the first
private hospital operator in Australia to report performance against
quality and clinical outcome metrics publicly, just one part of our
program to maintain and continually improve our high standards. For more
information, please visit Healthscope’s website at www.healthscope.com.au.
