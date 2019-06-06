Medical Properties Trust : Completes A$1.2 Billion Investment in Eleven Healthscope Hospitals

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the “Company” or “MPT”) (NYSE: MPW)
today announced that it has completed the previously announced A$1.2
billion acquisition of the real estate interests of 11 Australian
hospitals operated by Healthscope Ltd.
The Company financed the acquisition with a A$1.2 billion unsecured
five-year term, Australian-denominated loan with a syndicate of banks.
About Medical Properties Trust, Inc.
Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment
trust formed to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities.
MPT’s financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and
allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate
assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other
investments in operations. For more information, please visit the
Company’s website at www.medicalpropertiestrust.com.
The statements in this press release that are forward looking are
based on current expectations and actual results or future events may
differ materially. Words such as “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,”
“intends,” “will,” “should” and variations of such words and similar
expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks,
uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results of the
Company or future events to differ materially from those expressed in or
underlying such forward-looking statements, including without
limitation: the satisfaction of all conditions to, and the timely
closing (if at all) of pending transactions; the amount of acquisitions
of healthcare real estate, if any; results from potential sales and
joint venture arrangements, if any; capital markets conditions;
estimated leverage metrics; the repayment of debt arrangements;
statements concerning the additional income to the Company as a result
of ownership interests in equity investments and the timing of such
income; the payment of future dividends, if any; completion of
additional debt arrangements, and additional investments; national and
international economic, business, real estate and other market
conditions; the competitive environment in which the Company operates;
the execution of the Company's business plan; financing risks; the
Company's ability to maintain its status as a REIT for income tax
purposes; acquisition and development risks; potential environmental and
other liabilities; and other factors affecting the real estate industry
generally or healthcare real estate in particular. For further
discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to
the “Risk factors” section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K
for the year ended December 31, 2018 and as updated by the Company’s
subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings.
Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, the Company
undertakes no obligation to update the information in this press release.
