Medical Properties Trust, Inc.    MPW

MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.

(MPW)
Medical Properties Trust : Completes A$1.2 Billion Investment in Eleven Healthscope Hospitals

06/06/2019 | 04:07pm EDT

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the “Company” or “MPT”) (NYSE: MPW) today announced that it has completed the previously announced A$1.2 billion acquisition of the real estate interests of 11 Australian hospitals operated by Healthscope Ltd.

The Company financed the acquisition with a A$1.2 billion unsecured five-year term, Australian-denominated loan with a syndicate of banks.

About Medical Properties Trust, Inc.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. MPT’s financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.medicalpropertiestrust.com.

The statements in this press release that are forward looking are based on current expectations and actual results or future events may differ materially. Words such as “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “will,” “should” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results of the Company or future events to differ materially from those expressed in or underlying such forward-looking statements, including without limitation: the satisfaction of all conditions to, and the timely closing (if at all) of pending transactions; the amount of acquisitions of healthcare real estate, if any; results from potential sales and joint venture arrangements, if any; capital markets conditions; estimated leverage metrics; the repayment of debt arrangements; statements concerning the additional income to the Company as a result of ownership interests in equity investments and the timing of such income; the payment of future dividends, if any; completion of additional debt arrangements, and additional investments; national and international economic, business, real estate and other market conditions; the competitive environment in which the Company operates; the execution of the Company's business plan; financing risks; the Company's ability to maintain its status as a REIT for income tax purposes; acquisition and development risks; potential environmental and other liabilities; and other factors affecting the real estate industry generally or healthcare real estate in particular. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk factors” section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and as updated by the Company’s subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update the information in this press release.


© Business Wire 2019
