Medical Properties Trust, Inc. : Appoints Head of Corporate Communications

Drew Babin Hired as Senior Managing Director

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the “Company” or “MPT”) (NYSE: MPW) today announced the addition of Drew Babin, CFA to head the Company’s corporate communication strategy. Tim Berryman, who was recently promoted to Managing Director – Investor Relations, remains a key member of the MPT team and will support Drew’s efforts.

“We have known Drew for quite some time now and have always respected his understanding of the MPT model and how it fits in with the healthcare delivery systems around the world. With MPT’s growth over the last six years and a market cap above ten billion dollars, we are delighted to utilize his knowledge and expertise in guiding our corporate communications into the next level,” said Edward K. Aldag, Jr., Chairman, President, and CEO of MPT.

Drew joins the Company from Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc. where he served as a Senior Research Analyst responsible for coverage of US Healthcare and Residential REITs for more than five years. Prior to his tenure at Baird, Babin was a Senior Analyst at CBRE Clarion Securities for nearly nine years with responsibilities spanning several North American real estate segments. Drew holds a B.A. in Economics from Middlebury College and is a CFA charterholder.

“I am excited and grateful to join MPT during this stage of international growth and to build upon the firm foundation of investor and analyst communication that Tim Berryman has established. I thank executive management for this opportunity to further evolve the Company’s communications strategy based on valuable feedback from stakeholders as well as my experience as an investor and analyst.”

About Medical Properties Trust, Inc.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world’s largest owners of hospitals with 389 facilities and more than 41,000 licensed beds in eight countries and across three continents. MPT’s financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.medicalpropertiestrust.com.

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “will”, “would”, “could”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate”, “target”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “objectives”, “outlook”, “guidance” or other similar words, and include statements regarding our strategies, objectives, future expansion and development activities, and expected financial performance. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in or underlying such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: (i) the economic, political and social impact of, and uncertainty relating to, the COVID-19 pandemic, including governmental assistance to hospitals and healthcare providers, including certain of our tenants; (ii) the ability of our tenants, operators and borrowers to satisfy their obligations under their respective contractual arrangements with us, especially as a result of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and government regulation of hospitals and healthcare providers in connection with same, such as mandatory deferrals of non-critical surgeries and intake of COVID-19 patients (as further detailed in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 8, 2020); (iii) our expectations regarding annual run-rate net income and NFFO per share; (iv) our success in implementing our business strategy and our ability to identify, underwrite, finance, consummate and integrate acquisitions and investments; (v) the nature and extent of our current and future competition; (vi) macroeconomic conditions, such as a disruption of or lack of access to the capital markets; (vii) our ability to obtain debt financing on attractive terms or at all, which may adversely impact our ability to pursue acquisition and development opportunities and pay down, refinance, restructure or extend our indebtedness as it becomes due; (viii) increases in our borrowing costs as a result of changes in interest rates and other factors, including the potential phasing out of LIBOR after 2021; (ix) international, national and local economic, real estate and other market conditions, which may negatively impact, among other things, the financial condition of our tenants, lenders and institutions that hold our cash balances, and may expose us to increased risks of default by these parties; (x) factors affecting the real estate industry generally or the healthcare real estate industry in particular; (xi) our ability to maintain our status as a REIT for federal and state income tax purposes; (xii) federal and state healthcare and other regulatory requirements, as well as those in the foreign jurisdictions where we own properties; (xiii) the value of our real estate assets, which may limit our ability to dispose of assets at attractive prices or obtain or maintain equity or debt financing secured by our properties or on an unsecured basis; (xiv) the ability of our tenants and operators to comply with applicable laws, rules and regulations in the operation of the our properties, to deliver high-quality services, to attract and retain qualified personnel and to attract residents and patients; and (xv) potential environmental contingencies and other liabilities.

The risks described above are not exhaustive and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance, including the risk factors discussed under the section captioned “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and as updated by the Company’s subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual performance or outcomes may vary materially from any forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those statements are based. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We disclaim any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200608005317/en/