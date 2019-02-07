Medical Properties Trust, Inc. : Reports Fourth Quarter Results
02/07/2019 | 08:35am EST
Increases Company’s Acquisition Estimates for 2019 and Affirms
Previous Earnings Guidance
Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW) (the “Company” or “MPT”)
today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter
and year ended December 31, 2018. Per diluted share net income was $0.21
and $2.76, respectively and Normalized Funds from Operations (“NFFO”)
was $0.31 and $1.37, respectively.
“We have begun 2019 by immediately executing the growth plans we laid
out late last year,” said Edward K. Aldag, Jr., MPT’s Chairman,
President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our recently announced
agreements to acquire 11 premier hospitals in Australia for
approximately $859 million is the first of what we expect to be several
major acquisitions in 2019. We have continued growing our acquisition
pipeline and look forward to capitalizing on diverse and accretive
opportunities through the coming year.”
FOURTH QUARTER AND RECENT HIGHLIGHTS
Net income of $0.21 and NFFO of $0.31 for the fourth quarter, both on
a per diluted share basis;
On a full year basis, 2018 net income per share of $2.76 and NFFO of
$1.37;
Entered into definitive agreements to acquire and lease back 11
Australian hospitals operated by Healthscope Ltd. (“Healthscope”) for
an aggregate purchase price of approximately $859 million; the
agreements also provide for up to $350 million of additional
investments in improvements, expansions and redevelopments;
Previously announced completion of sale of MPT’s equity investment in
Ernest Health, Inc. in October resulting in total proceeds of
approximately $176 million;
Through January sold 11.9 million shares of common stock under the
Company’s “at-the-market” program generating approximately $200
million in proceeds, and further strengthening the balance sheet in
anticipation of future acquisitions.
HEALTHSCOPE TRANSACTION
MPT’s pending investments of up to $1.2 billion in 11 Healthscope
hospitals are expected to immediately generate rental revenues that
strongly exceed the Company’s cost of capital on a per share basis. Such
spread is substantially similar to that which the Company has recently
achieved in U.S. and European hospital real estate investments.
The acquisition provides MPT and its shareholders with irreplaceable
assets in the strongest Australian markets operated by the country’s
second largest private hospital operator. Other immediate benefits of
the transaction include diversification of both the geographies and
tenants in MPT’s portfolio. Australia will be the Company’s third
continent and sixth country while Healthscope will become one of MPT’s
top five operators by size and rental revenue.
Included in the financial tables accompanying this press release is
information about the Company’s assets and liabilities, net income and
reconciliations of net income to NFFO, all on a basis comparable to 2017
results. In addition, a reconciliation of pro forma total gross assets
to total assets is included in the financial tables accompanying this
press release.
OPERATING RESULTS AND OUTLOOK
Net income for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 was
$78 million ($0.21 per share), and $1.02 billion ($2.76 per share),
respectively compared to $72 million ($0.19 per share) and $290 million
($0.82 per share) in the year earlier periods.
NFFO for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 was $112
million ($0.31 per share), and $501 million ($1.37 per share),
respectively compared to $135 million ($0.37 per share) and $475 million
($1.35 per share) in the year earlier periods.
The Company increased its estimate of 2019 acquisitions from $2.0
billion to $2.5 billion and maintained its estimate of 2019 net income
as a range from $1.01 to $1.05 per diluted share and 2019 NFFO as a
range from $1.42 to $1.46 per diluted share. A reconciliation of NFFO
guidance to net income is included with the financial tables
accompanying this press release.
These estimates do not include the effects, if any, of unexpected real
estate operating costs, changes in accounting pronouncements, litigation
costs, debt refinancing costs, acquisition costs, currency exchange rate
movements, interest rate hedging activities, write-offs of straight-line
rent or other non-recurring or unplanned transactions. These estimates
may change if the Company acquires or sells assets in amounts and at
times different from estimates, market interest rates change, debt is
refinanced, new shares are issued, additional debt is incurred, other
operating expenses vary, income from investments in tenant operations
vary from expectations, or existing leases do not perform in accordance
with their terms.
CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST
The Company has scheduled a conference call and webcast for Thursday,
February 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to present the Company’s
financial and operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.
The dial-in numbers for the conference call are 844-535-3969 (U.S.) and
409-937-8903 (International); both numbers require passcode 2688239. The
conference call will also be available via webcast in the Investor
Relations’ section of the Company’s website, www.medicalpropertiestrust.com.
A telephone and webcast replay of the call will be available beginning
shortly after the call’s completion through February 21, 2019. Dial-in
numbers for the replay are 855-859-2056 and 404-537-3406 for U.S. and
International callers, respectively. The replay passcode for both U.S.
and International callers is 2688239.
The Company’s supplemental information package for the current period
will also be available on the Company’s website under the “Investor
Relations” section.
About Medical Properties Trust, Inc.
Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment
trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery
by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s
financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and
allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock
the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements,
technology upgrades and other investments in operations. Facilities
include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals,
long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical
facilities. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.medicalpropertiestrust.com.
The statements in this press release that are forward looking are
based on current expectations and actual results or future events may
differ materially. Words such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates,"
"intends," "will," "should" and variations of such words and similar
expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks,
uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results of the
Company or future events to differ materially from those expressed in or
underlying such forward-looking statements, including without
limitation: the satisfaction of all conditions to, and the timely
closing (if at all) of pending transactions; net income per share for
2019; NFFO per share for 2019; resulting financial gains from pending
transactions; the amount of acquisitions of healthcare real estate, if
any; results from potential sales and joint venture arrangements, if
any; capital markets conditions; estimated leverage metrics; the
repayment of debt arrangements; statements concerning the additional
income to the Company as a result of ownership interests in certain
hospital operations and the timing of such income; the payment of future
dividends, if any; completion of additional debt arrangements, and
additional investments; national and international economic, business,
real estate and other market conditions; the competitive environment in
which the Company operates; the execution of the Company's business
plan; financing risks; the Company's ability to maintain its status as a
REIT for income tax purposes; acquisition and development risks;
potential environmental and other liabilities; and other factors
affecting the real estate industry generally or healthcare real estate
in particular. For further discussion of the factors that could affect
outcomes, please refer to the "Risk factors" section of the Company's
Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and as
updated by the Company’s subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form
10-Q and other SEC filings. Except as otherwise required by the federal
securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update the
information in this press release.
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands, except for per share data)
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Assets
(Unaudited)
(A)
Real estate assets
Land, buildings and improvements, intangible lease assets, and other
$
5,268,459
$
5,944,220
Mortgage loans
1,213,322
1,778,316
Net investment in direct financing leases
684,053
698,727
Gross investment in real estate assets
7,165,834
8,421,263
Accumulated depreciation and amortization
(464,984
)
(455,712
)
Net investment in real estate assets
6,700,850
7,965,551
Cash and cash equivalents
820,868
171,472
Interest and rent receivables
25,855
78,970
Straight-line rent receivables
220,848
185,592
Other assets
1,075,222
618,703
Total Assets
$
8,843,643
$
9,020,288
Liabilities and Equity
Liabilities
Debt, net
$
4,037,389
$
4,898,667
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
204,325
211,188
Deferred revenue
13,467
18,178
Lease deposits and other obligations to tenants
27,524
57,050
Total Liabilities
4,282,705
5,185,083
Equity
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value. Authorized 10,000 shares; no
shares outstanding
-
-
Common stock, $0.001 par value. Authorized 500,000 shares; issued
and outstanding - 370,637 shares at December 31, 2018 and 364,424
shares at December 31, 2017
371
364
Additional paid-in capital
4,442,948
4,333,027
Retained earnings (deficit)
162,768
(485,932
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(58,202
)
(26,049
)
Treasury shares, at cost
(777
)
(777
)
Total Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity
4,547,108
3,820,633
Non-controlling interests
13,830
14,572
Total Equity
4,560,938
3,835,205
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
8,843,643
$
9,020,288
(A) Financials have been derived from the prior year audited
financial statements.
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Amounts in thousands, except for per share data)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(A)
Revenues
Rent billed
$
104,267
$
124,642
$
473,343
$
435,782
Straight-line rent
25,584
18,907
74,741
65,468
Income from direct financing leases
18,370
19,188
73,983
74,495
Interest and fee income
32,357
42,224
162,455
129,000
Total revenues
180,578
204,961
784,522
704,745
Expenses
Interest
50,910
56,456
223,274
176,954
Real estate depreciation and amortization
32,866
36,112
133,083
125,106
Property-related
2,414
1,811
9,237
5,811
General and administrative
21,734
15,312
80,086
58,599
Acquisition costs
-
8,649
917
29,645
Total expenses
107,924
118,340
446,597
396,115
Other income (expense)
(Loss) gain on sale of real estate and other, net
(1,437
)
-
671,385
7,431
Debt refinancing costs
-
(13,780
)
-
(32,574
)
Other
3,849
1,433
10,094
10,432
Total other income (expense)
2,412
(12,347
)
681,479
(14,711
)
Income before income tax
75,066
74,274
1,019,404
293,919
Income tax benefit (expense)
3,875
(1,898
)
(927
)
(2,681
)
Net income
78,941
72,376
1,018,477
291,238
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
(458
)
(432
)
(1,792
)
(1,445
)
Net income attributable to MPT common stockholders
$
78,483
$
71,944
$
1,016,685
$
289,793
Earnings per common share - basic:
Net income attributable to MPT common stockholders
$
0.21
$
0.19
$
2.77
$
0.82
Earnings per common share - diluted:
Net income attributable to MPT common stockholders
$
0.21
$
0.19
$
2.76
$
0.82
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
366,655
364,382
365,364
349,902
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
367,732
364,977
366,271
350,441
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.25
$
0.24
$
1.00
$
0.96
(A) Financials have been derived from the prior year audited
financial statements.
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds From Operations
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except for per share data)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
FFO information:
Net income attributable to MPT common stockholders
$
78,483
$
71,944
$
1,016,685
$
289,793
Participating securities' share in earnings
(2,877
)
(1,102
)
(3,685
)
(1,409
)
Net income, less participating securities' share in earnings
$
75,606
$
70,842
$
1,013,000
$
288,384
Depreciation and amortization
39,406
36,815
143,720
127,559
Loss (gain) on sale of real estate and other, net
1,437
-
(671,385
)
(7,431
)
Funds from operations
$
116,449
$
107,657
$
485,335
$
408,512
Write-off of straight-line rent and other
387
4,223
18,002
5,340
Debt refinancing costs
-
13,780
-
32,574
Release of income tax valuation allowance
(4,405
)
-
(4,405
)
-
Acquisition and other transaction costs, net of tax benefit
-
9,103
2,072
28,453
Normalized funds from operations
$
112,431
$
134,763
$
501,004
$
474,879
Share-based compensation
4,810
2,801
16,505
9,949
Debt costs amortization
1,991
1,773
7,534
6,521
Straight-line rent revenue and other
(30,528
)
(26,844
)
(105,072
)
(83,476
)
Adjusted funds from operations
$
88,704
$
112,493
$
419,971
$
407,873
Per diluted share data:
Net income, less participating securities' share in earnings
$
0.21
$
0.19
$
2.76
$
0.82
Depreciation and amortization
0.11
0.10
0.39
0.37
Loss (gain) on sale of real estate and other, net
-
-
(1.83
)
(0.02
)
Funds from operations
$
0.32
$
0.29
$
1.32
$
1.17
Write-off of straight-line rent and other
-
0.01
0.05
0.01
Debt refinancing costs
-
0.04
-
0.09
Release of income tax valuation allowance
(0.01
)
-
(0.01
)
-
Acquisition and other transaction costs, net of tax benefit
-
0.03
0.01
0.08
Normalized funds from operations
$
0.31
$
0.37
$
1.37
$
1.35
Share-based compensation
0.01
0.01
0.05
0.03
Debt costs amortization
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.02
Straight-line rent revenue and other
(0.09
)
(0.08
)
(0.29
)
(0.24
)
Adjusted funds from operations
$
0.24
$
0.31
$
1.15
$
1.16
Notes:
(A) Certain line items above (such as real estate depreciation)
include our share of such income/expense from unconsolidated joint
ventures. These amounts are included with the activity of all of
our equity interests in the "Other" line on the consolidated
statements of income.
(B) Investors and analysts following the real estate industry
utilize funds from operations, or FFO, as a supplemental
performance measure. FFO, reflecting the assumption that real
estate asset values rise or fall with market conditions,
principally adjusts for the effects of GAAP depreciation and
amortization of real estate assets, which assumes that the value
of real estate diminishes predictably over time. We compute FFO in
accordance with the definition provided by the National
Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, which
represents net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP),
excluding gains (losses) on sales of real estate and impairment
charges on real estate assets, plus real estate depreciation and
amortization and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships
and joint ventures.
In addition to presenting FFO in accordance with the NAREIT
definition, we also disclose normalized FFO, which adjusts FFO for
items that relate to unanticipated or non-core events or activities
or accounting changes that, if not noted, would make comparison to
prior period results and market expectations less meaningful to
investors and analysts. We believe that the use of FFO, combined
with the required GAAP presentations, improves the understanding of
our operating results among investors and the use of normalized FFO
makes comparisons of our operating results with prior periods and
other companies more meaningful. While FFO and normalized FFO are
relevant and widely used supplemental measures of operating and
financial performance of REITs, they should not be viewed as a
substitute measure of our operating performance since the measures
do not reflect either depreciation and amortization costs or the
level of capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to
maintain the operating performance of our properties, which can be
significant economic costs that could materially impact our results
of operations. FFO and normalized FFO should not be considered an
alternative to net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP)
as indicators of our financial performance or to cash flow from
operating activities (computed in accordance with GAAP) as an
indicator of our liquidity.
We calculate adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO, by subtracting
from or adding to normalized FFO (i) unbilled rent revenue, (ii)
non-cash share-based compensation expense, and (iii) amortization of
deferred financing costs. AFFO is an operating measurement that we
use to analyze our results of operations based on the receipt,
rather than the accrual, of our rental revenue and on certain other
adjustments. We believe that this is an important measurement
because our leases generally have significant contractual
escalations of base rents and therefore result in recognition of
rental income that is not collected until future periods, and costs
that are deferred or are non-cash charges. Our calculation of AFFO
may not be comparable to AFFO or similarly titled measures reported
by other REITs. AFFO should not be considered as an alternative to
net income (calculated pursuant to GAAP) as an indicator of our
results of operations or to cash flow from operating activities
(calculated pursuant to GAAP) as an indicator of our liquidity.
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Fiscal Year 2019 Guidance Reconciliation
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except for per share data)
Fiscal Year 2019 Guidance - Per Share(1)
Low
High
Net income attributable to MPT common stockholders
$
1.01
$
1.05
Participating securities' share in earnings
-
-
Net income, less participating securities' share in earnings
$
1.01
$
1.05
Depreciation and amortization
0.40
0.40
Gain on sale of real estate and other, net
-
-
Funds from operations
$
1.41
$
1.45
Other adjustments
0.01
0.01
Normalized funds from operations
$
1.42
$
1.46
(1) The guidance is based on current expectations and actual
results or future events may differ materially from those
expressed in this table, which is a forward-looking statement
within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Please refer
to the forward-looking statement included in this press release
and our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a
discussion of risk factors that affect our performance.
Pro Forma Total Gross Assets
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2018
Total Assets
$
8,843,643
Add:
Binding real estate commitments on new investments(1)
865,165
Unfunded amounts on development deals and commenced capital
improvement projects(2)
229,979
Accumulated depreciation and amortization
464,984
Incremental gross assets of our joint ventures(3)
375,544
Less:
Cash and cash equivalents
(720,868
)
Pro Forma Total Gross Assets(4)
$
10,058,447
(1) Reflects our commitments to acquire a facility in Germany and
11 facilities in Australia post December 31, 2018.
(2) Includes $94.1 million unfunded amounts on ongoing development
projects and $135.9 million unfunded amounts on capital
improvement projects and development projects that have commenced
rent.
(3) Adjustment needed to reflect our share of our joint venture's
gross assets.
(4) Pro forma total gross assets is total assets before
accumulated depreciation/amortization, assumes all real estate
binding commitments on new investments and unfunded amounts on
development deals and commenced capital improvement projects are
fully funded, and assumes cash on hand is used in these
transactions. We believe pro forma total gross assets is useful to
investors as it provides a more current view of our portfolio and
allows for a better understanding of our concentration levels as
our binding commitments close and our other commitments are fully
funded.