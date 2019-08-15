Medical Properties Trust : Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend by Four Percent to $0.26 Per Share

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the “Company” or “MPT”) (NYSE: MPW) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share of common stock to be paid on October 10, 2019, to stockholders of record on September 12, 2019.

“This marks the sixth consecutive year that we have declared an increase in our cash dividend,” said Edward K. Aldag., Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our strategy remains to steadily increase our cash dividend each year as we grow funds from operations through immediately and strongly accretive acquisitions. As we continue to execute on our deep and diverse pipeline, we will routinely consider future dividend increases while maintaining a conservative payout ratio.”

About Medical Properties Trust, Inc.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust that provides capital to hospitals located throughout the U.S. and other countries. We focus exclusively on hospitals, which is where the highest intensity of care is provided to patients. MPT is currently the second-largest non-governmental owner of hospital beds in the U.S. Our financing model allows owners of hospitals to unlock the value of their underlying real estate, primarily through sale leaseback transactions. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.medicalpropertiestrust.com.

The statements in this press release that are forward looking are based on current expectations and actual results or future events may differ materially. Words such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "will," "should” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results of the Company or future events to differ materially from those expressed in or underlying such forward-looking statements, including without limitation: the consummation of health care real estate acquisitions in 2019 and beyond, if any; the payment of future dividends, if any; national and international economic, business, real estate and other market conditions; the competitive environment in which the Company operates; the execution of the Company's business plan; financing risks; the Company's ability to maintain its status as a REIT for income tax purposes; acquisition and development risks; potential environmental and other liabilities; and other factors affecting the real estate industry generally or healthcare real estate in particular. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the "Risk factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and as updated by the Company’s subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update the information in this press release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190815005708/en/