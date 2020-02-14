Log in
Medical Properties Trust, Inc.    MPW

MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.

(MPW)
Medical Properties Trust : Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend by Four Percent to $0.27 Per Share

02/14/2020 | 05:12pm EST

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the “Company” or “MPT”) (NYSE: MPW) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share of common stock to be paid on April 9, 2020, to stockholders of record on March 12, 2020.

Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Medical Properties Trust also announced that its annual meeting of stockholders will be at the UAB Collat School of Business in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:30 Central Time on May 21, 2020. Stockholders of record as of March 20, 2020, will be invited to attend.

About Medical Properties Trust, Inc.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world’s largest owners of hospitals with 389 facilities and more than 41,000 licensed beds in eight countries and across three continents. MPT’s financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.medicalpropertiestrust.com.


© Business Wire 2020
