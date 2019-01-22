Log in
MediClin AG: Preliminary Group EBIT mainly burdened by one-off effects - preliminary Group sales meets forecast

01/22/2019 | 10:45am EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MediClin AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
MediClin AG: Preliminary Group EBIT mainly burdened by one-off effects - preliminary Group sales meets forecast

22-Jan-2019 / 16:42 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Preliminary Group EBIT mainly burdened by one-off effects - preliminary Group sales meets forecast

Offenburg, 22.01.2019 - MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (MEDICLIN) informed today, that the preliminary operative Group EBIT will be between EUR 22 to 23 mill. and the preliminary Group EBIT burdened by one-off effects between EUR 14.5 - 15.5 mill. (previous year: 6.6 mill., adjusted EUR 26.7 mill.). Therefore MEDICLIN will not achieve the guidance for the Group EBIT in the amount of EUR 26 mill. The main reason for the decrease in results are possible additional expenses as well as provisions for personnel and other personnel expenses (one-off effects) in the amount of expected about EUR 7.5 mill.

Regarding sales growth of the Group, this will probably reach 6 %.

The disclosure of the preliminary figures for financial year 2018 will be on 22 February 2019 in the usual scale. The annual report 2018 will be available from 29 March 2019 onwards.

The disclosed figures of this press release are subject to the final preparation of the consolidated financial statements, the final audit and the approval of the annual financial statements by the Supervisory Board.

22-Jan-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MediClin AG
Okenstraße 27
77652 Offenburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)781 488-326
Fax: +49 (0)781 488-184
E-mail: alexandra.muehr@mediclin.de
Internet: www.mediclin.de
ISIN: DE0006595101
WKN: 659510
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

768577  22-Jan-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=768577&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 644 M
EBIT 2018 26,3 M
Net income 2018 18,6 M
Debt 2018 78,1 M
Yield 2018 0,87%
P/E ratio 2018 14,74
P/E ratio 2019 13,37
EV / Sales 2018 0,55x
EV / Sales 2019 0,50x
Capitalization 273 M
