MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC

MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC

(MDC)
  Report
News 


Hospital operator Mediclinic sees full-year loss widen

06/02/2020 | 03:14am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Mediclinic logo is seen in Dubai

Mediclinic International Plc, owner of a chain of private hospitals in southern Africa, the Middle East and Switzerland, reported a net loss for the full year that ended on March 31, the company said on Tuesday.

The company reported a net loss of 315 million pounds ($394 million) for fiscal year 2019/2020 as compared with 151 million pound loss in 2018/19.

The British company, said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) - its earnings from core business - came in at 480 million pounds, down 3% from the last fiscal year.

"A high degree of uncertainty remains regarding the progression of the pandemic and its full impact, which may well continue for at least the next 12 months," Ronnie van der Merwe, Group Chief Executive Officer of Mediclinic said in a statement.

Mediclinic, which operates 77 hospitals in its three regions, suspended all non-essential capital expenditure and the dividend for the year to preserve cash during the pandemic, it had said in a statement in April.

($1 = 0.7997 pounds)

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; editing by Jason Neely and Louise Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 1.88% 436.09 Delayed Quote.-20.31%
MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC 1.68% 279 Delayed Quote.-33.33%
REMGRO LIMITED -0.97% 137.61 End-of-day quote.-29.43%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.64% 142.52 Delayed Quote.-17.98%
Financials
Sales 2020 3 089 M 3 864 M 3 864 M
Net income 2020 202 M 253 M 253 M
Net Debt 2020 1 768 M 2 212 M 2 212 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
Yield 2020 2,47%
Capitalization 2 023 M 2 521 M 2 531 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,23x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,3%
Chart MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Mediclinic International Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL P
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 386,44 GBp
Last Close Price 274,40 GBp
Spread / Highest target 93,1%
Spread / Average Target 40,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. A. Ronnie van der Merwe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Edwin de la Harpe Hertzog Non-Executive Chairman
Petrus Jurgens Myburgh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dirk Le Roux Chief Information Officer
Rene Toua Chief Clinical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC-33.33%2 521
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-13.91%26 771
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.32.53%22 098
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES0.00%11 238
IHH HEALTHCARE1.65%10 956
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-3.97%10 645
