Mediclinic International : core profit falls on Swiss regulatory changes

05/23/2019 | 02:56am EDT
The Mediclinic logo is seen in Dubai

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Mediclinic International Plc, reported a 4% fall in full-year core profit on Thursday, in line with market expectations, hit by regulatory changes for its Swiss business.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the year ended March 31 fell to 493 million pounds from 515 million a year earlier, in line with estimates in a Refinitiv poll.

Mediclinic, which also has operations in southern Africa and the Middle East, has faced stricter regulations in Switzerland that have hobbled growth and put pressure on margins. These include tariff reductions for outpatients and a less favourable insurance mix.

"The operating performance was impacted by the lower contribution from Hirslanden (Swiss), offset by an improved performance in the second half of the financial year from Mediclinic Southern Africa and Mediclinic Middle East," the firm said in a statement.

Hirslanden, the Swiss business that accounts for 47% of group revenue, reported a 10% fall in adjusted EBITDA and a 16% EBITDA margin, down from 18.3% a year earlier.

The regulatory changes in Switzerland also led to non-cash impairment charges on Hirslanden property, equipment and vehicles of 186 million pounds and trade names of 55 million pounds, Mediclinic added.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 937 M
EBIT 2019 326 M
Net income 2019 28,6 M
Debt 2019 1 728 M
Yield 2019 2,25%
P/E ratio 2019 147,59
P/E ratio 2020 12,13
EV / Sales 2019 1,42x
EV / Sales 2020 1,34x
Capitalization 2 442 M
Managers
NameTitle
C. A. Ronnie van der Merwe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Edwin de la Harpe Hertzog Non-Executive Chairman
Petrus Jurgens Myburgh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dirk Le Roux Chief Information Officer
Rene Toua Chief Clinical Officer
