MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL

(ALMED)
MEDICREA : Announces the Appointment of an Independent Expert

08/03/2020 | 04:17am EDT

The MEDICREA® Group (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0004178572 – ALMED ; OTCQX Best Market –MRNTF), pioneering the transformation of spinal surgery through Artificial Intelligence, predictive modeling and patient specific implants with its UNiD™ ASI (Adaptive Spine Intelligence) proprietary software platform, services and technologies, announces the appointment of an independent expert.

Following the announcement of the voluntary and friendly cash tender offer for the shares of Medicrea International (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0004178572 - ALMED, PEA-PME eligible, and OTCQX: MRNTF) (the "Company") by Medtronic (NYSE): MDT), details of which are provided in the press release dated July 15, 2020 (the "Offer"), and due to the existence of conflicts of interest related to the Offer within the Board of Directors of the Company, it has been decided to appoint an independent expert to prepare a report on the financial terms of the Offer in accordance with the provisions of articles 261-1 I and following articles of the general regulations of the French markets authority (the « AMF») and AMF Instruction DOC-2006-08, as amended on February 10, 2020. The report will contain a valuation of the Company targeted by the Offer based on a multi-criteria approach including the implementation of valuation methods and the examination of valuation references.

The Board of Directors, in accordance with article 261-1 III. of the AMF general regulations, set up on July 20, 2020 an ad hoc committee composed of the following members:

- François-Régis ORY – Independent Director – Chairman of the ad hoc committee

- Patrick BERTRAND – Director

- Christophe BONNET – Independent Director

It is specified that the purpose of the ad hoc committee is to propose the appointment of an independent expert to the Board of Directors, to monitor the work of the expert and to prepare a draft reasoned opinion.

The Board of Directors, on the proposal of the ad hoc committee, appointed Orfis as independent expert in charge of preparing the report on the fairness of the Offer.

The independent expert's report and the reasoned opinion of the Company's Board of Directors will be included in the draft reply memorandum that will be prepared and submitted to the AMF for approval.

About MEDICREA® (www.medicrea.com)

Through the lens of predictive medicine, MEDICREA® leverages its proprietary software analysis tools with big data and machine learning technologies supported by an expansive collection of clinical and scientific data. The Company is well-placed to streamline the efficiency of spinal care, reduce procedural complications and limit time spent in the operating room.

Operating in a $10 billion marketplace, MEDICREA® is a Small and Medium sized Enterprise (SME) with 175 employees worldwide, which includes 35 who are based in the U.S. The Company has an ultra-modern manufacturing facility in Lyon, France housing the development and production of 3D-printed titanium patient-specific implants.

For further information, please visit: medicrea.com.

Connect with MEDICREA®
FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER | WEBSITE | YOUTUBE

MEDICREA® is listed on
EURONEXT Growth Paris
EnterNext PEA PME 150 Index
ISIN: FR 0004178572
Ticker: ALMED
LEI: 969500BR1CPTYMTJBA37

MEDICREA® is traded on
OTCQX Best Market
Ticker: MRNTF


© Business Wire 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 32,7 M 38,5 M 38,5 M
Net income 2019 -15,6 M -18,3 M -18,3 M
Net Debt 2019 52,8 M 62,1 M 62,1 M
P/E ratio 2019 -3,06x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 138 M 163 M 162 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,46x
EV / Sales 2019 3,07x
Nbr of Employees 182
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Medicrea International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Denys Sournac Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David Ryan Chief Operating Officer
Fabrice Kilfiger Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Mosnier Chief Scientific Officer
Jean-Philippe Caffiero Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL136.05%163
STRYKER CORPORATION-7.93%72 561
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC-17.19%17 423
VENUS MEDTECH (HANGZHOU) INC.98.67%3 888
WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP N.V.-1.51%3 881
AK MEDICAL HOLDINGS LIMITED157.97%3 256
