Medicrea : Announces NASS 2018 Presence And Highlights a Recently Published Study Validating Its Predictive Modelling Approach for AIS Patients

The Medicrea Group (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0004178572 – ALMED, PEA-PME
eligible, and OTCQX: MNRTY and MNRTF), pioneering the transformation of
spinal surgeries through Artificial Intelligence, predictive modeling
and patient specific implants with its UNiD™ ASI (Adaptive Spine
Intelligence) technology, announced today that the Company is attending
the NASS 2018 meeting taking place in Los Angeles, California, from
September 26th to 28th, where UNiD™ LAB
biomedical engineers will showcase the most recent developments of the
Company’s UNiD™ ASI technology.
Denys Sournac, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “At NASS
2018, our team of biomedical engineers will show attending spine
surgeons how the UNiD™ASI technology answers the gap left by traditional
implant manufacturers through a demonstration of the UNiD™ HUB, a
software platform that fully integrates surgical planning through
machine learning to generate personalized implants that are adapted to
each individual patient and at the same time to each individual surgeon
technique.”
Five years after its initial launch in September 2013, over 2,800
patients have benefited from UNiD™ ASI 100% proprietary pre-operative
planning technologies and services associated with patient-specific
spinal realignment rods, with a strong acceleration in adoption rate in
2018 (+60% cases in year-to-date 2018) especially in the USA.
Since its inception, the technology supported surgeons specializing in
adult indications with planning services and patient-specific implants
focused on restoring sagittal alignment.
Christopher Kleck, M.D., University of Colorado, Denver, CO, USA, will
present during the Innovative Technology Session, on Thursday, September
27, 2:12pm-2:19pm, Room 403A, a paper titled “Patient-Specific Rods
Show a Reduction in Rod Breakage Incidence”. He will demonstrate the
benefits of the UNiD™ ASI technology in reducing rod breakage by 85%
compared to the rate established in current literature with regards to
adult spinal deformity, and 78% reduction in procedures involving a PSO.
More recently, surgeons have found the technology to be fully applicable
to the pediatric population as well. As such, surgeons have increasingly
published on the application of UNiD™ ASI in pediatrics and have begun
to demonstrate the importance of respecting sagittal parameters in the
pediatric population.
Jean-Luc Clément, M.D. of Fondation Lenval (Nice, FRANCE) and UNiD™ASI
user recently published the Article titled
“Surgical Increase of Thoracic Kyphosis Increases Unfused Lumbar
Lordosis in Selective Fusion for Thoracic Adolescent Idiopathic
Scoliosis”. In this article, Jean-Luc Clément emphasizes “...the
importance of restoring adequate kyphosis and respecting the links
between sagittal parameters (thoracic kyphosis, lumbar lordosis and
pelvic incidence) specifically in adolescent surgery. A task which is
close to impossible for a surgeon without the appropriate tools that are
now provided by Medicrea through UNID™ ASI Platform. Data analytics and
predictive modeling are topics that surgeons and healthcare
professionals recognize will shape the future of care and the way we
view spine surgery.”
During the Innovative Technology Session, on Thursday, September 27,
2:05pm-2:12pm, Room 403A, Afshin Aminian, M.D., Children’s Hospital
Orange County, OC, CA, USA, will demonstrate how the combination of the
patient-specific rods and the ST2R technique can decrease rod flattening
in comparison to reports of manually contoured rods. This podium
presentation will explain how the patient-specific rods designed using
the UNID™ ASI Platform assist in maintaining sagittal profile obtained
from pre-operative planning, without sacrificing coronal correction. The
presentation is titled “Analysis of Pre-Contoured Patient-Specific
Rods in Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis Using Computer Software: Does
Rod Flattening Occur After Implantations?”
Medicrea’s proprietary UNiD™ ASI technology and services integrates
numerous proprietary predictive models, one of which takes into
consideration the post-operative compensatory mechanisms occurring on
the non-instrumented portion of the spine both above and below the
construct. Through the UNiD™ HUB, the algorithms use large amounts of
data to generate intelligent surgical planning through machine learning
while simultaneously allowing the surgeon to perform detailed, custom
analysis of the cases. Medicrea uses proprietary data science to drive
improved outcomes and economic efficiencies in spine surgery.
Meeting attendees are invited to learn more about Medicrea at Booth 1823.
About Medicrea (www.medicrea.com)
Through the lens of predictive medicine, Medicrea leverages its
proprietary software analysis tools with big data and machine learning
technologies supported by an expansive collection of clinical and
scientific data. The Company is well-placed to streamline the efficiency
of spinal care, reduce procedural complications and limit time spent in
the operating room.
Operating in a $10 billion marketplace, Medicrea is a Small and Medium
sized Enterprise (SME) with 210 employees worldwide, which includes 50
who are based in the U.S. The Company has an ultra-modern manufacturing
facility in Lyon, France housing the development and production of 3D-
printed titanium patient-specific implants.
For further information, please visit: Medicrea.com.
